Swimming with dolphins: Make-A-Wish sends Laconia girl to Hawaii to play in the surf

J ust after dark on a warm Friday in February, a black limousine pulled into the parking lot of Jump N Joy, where kids bounce around on giant inflatable slides.
Brooklynn Gray, sitting in the back of the limo with her parents and siblings, was greeted by dozens of family and friends who had been waiting for her outside. As they erupted into cheers, the attention was almost too much for the 9-year-old lacrosse player.
“Get me out of here!” she said.
That wish was about to be granted, but she would not be leaving this day.
The secret Brooklyn’s parents, Denise and Terry, had been keeping from her for weeks finally had been revealed: Make-A-Wish New Hampshire was sending her and her family to Hawaii.
This night, Brooklynn was going to be running around with her friends, eating pizza and cake, and posing for group photos.
Soon, she would be packing the new suitcase she got for Christmas — the one she pulled around the house as she practiced what it would be like to board an airplane for the first time.
Brooklynn, who has cystic fibrosis and an immune disorder, is among the dozens of children battling critical illness who will have their wishes granted this year by the Granite State nonprofit, which fulfills a wish about every four days.
“We have the kids that want to go some place and experience something. We have children who want to have something and children who want to be something,” said CEO Julie Baron, who has overseen Make-A-Wish New Hampshire for nearly two decades.
Brooklynn wanted to swim with dolphins. And learn how to surf. And to have a vacation where she didn’t fight with her sisters Rileigh, 14, and Alexia, 16, and her brother, Zachary, 20.
She would have to settle for two out of three. But sibling rivalry did not ruin the trip, which was stuffed with as many memories as possible, said her mom, Denise Gray. The family would need to buy another suitcase to bring home all the souvenirs.
“I jam-packed our trip,” Gray said last week from a Boston hospital, where Brooklynn was receiving an antibody plasma infusion, something she needs every three weeks.
“We actually came (to the hospital) the day we landed back from our trip,” Gray said.
The one-week Hawaii adventure was designed to help take the sting out of all those medical visits.
“For the last year and a half she’s been in the hospital every month for a week,” Gray said the night Brooklyn’s wish was revealed. “She finally is having some time not in the hospital, but it is taking some time readjusting to learn what it’s like to not have to be at the hospital all the time.”
During the party, Brooklynn never stayed in any one spot for long, climbing the inflatable structures with her friends.
“She’s always full of energy,” said Laconia lacrosse coach Kristin Tracy, who has been coaching Brooklynn for more than two years.
“She doesn’t stop. Just loves lacrosse, loves her friends, loves her teammates,” Tracy said. “It’s hard to ever really know that she’s sick because when I’m with her we’re playing lacrosse, and she loves being there.”
In Hawaii, Brooklyn and her family enjoyed a luau at the Polynesian Cultural Center. They walked around the Dole pineapple plantation and explored its three-acre garden maze. They spotted turtles at Turtle Beach and toured Hollywood movie sites at Kualoa Ranch. They visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
And Brooklynn swam with dolphins, fed baby sharks and learned how to surf.
Was it scary to swim with dolphins?
“I thought they were not going to be friendly, but they were because they are highly trained,” Brooklynn said by phone from Boston.
What did she like the most?
“Everything.”
Brooklyn also ate lots of ice cream during the trip, her mom said.
Above and beyond
“Make-a-Wish went above and beyond what we could have imagined,” Gray said. “We flew United Airlines, and they also went above and beyond.”
Going above and beyond is the mantra at Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, which works with a team of 500 volunteers and depends on a constant stream of donors for financial and in-kind contributions.
Cathy Cram, a volunteer “wish granter,” helped coordinate Brooklyn’s wish. Cram met with the Gray family and sat down with Brooklyn to talk about what she wanted most.
“She said, ‘I want to go to Hawaii and swim with dolphins. I want to learn how to surf,’” Cram said.
The local Make-A-Wish team worked on booking airfare and a resort. Donors for Brooklyn’s wish included the Manchester chapter of business networking group USA 500, which raised about $2,200.
“I get the fun part,” Cram said. “I get to plan the party and hang out with the family.”
Since signing on as a volunteer in 2018, Cram has completed nearly a dozen wishes. The toughest one to pull off was her first — a basement makeover for a boy who no longer could play outside because of his medical condition.
“We made it an outdoor playground. We put swings in, and treehouses and monkey bars and tents and reading nooks under a tree and all kinds of things like that. And that just took a lot of partners,” Cram said.
The average wish costs about $14,000, Baron said. How long it takes to coordinate them depends on the wish, but it’s also tied to the needs of the child and their medical condition.
“Our land-speed record is five hours,” Baron said.
One boy wanted to be a fireman so a local fire department built a structure they could then set ablaze and let him help put out the fire.
“We try to figure out what that experience, event or thing is for that child and bring that to life as best we can,” Baron said, “that meets their expectations and really exceeds their expectations.”