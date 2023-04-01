 Skip to main content
Swimming with dolphins: Make-A-Wish sends Laconia girl to Hawaii to play in the surf

Waiting for the star to arrive

LACONIA

J ust after dark on a warm Friday in February, a black limousine pulled into the parking lot of Jump N Joy, where kids bounce around on giant inflatable slides.

The big reveal

Brooklynn Gray, 9, realizes that her Make-A-Wish is going to come true after she reads the banner during a reveal party Feb. 10. Her wish was to go to Hawaii, where she could swim with dolphins and learn how to surf.
Julie Baron

Julie Baron, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, at the reveal party for Brooklynn Gray at Jump N Joy in Laconia on Feb. 10.
Jump N Joy

Brooklynn Gray, center, at Jump N Joy in Laconia on Feb. 10 talks with Julie Baron, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, left, and her mom, Denise, far right. Lacrosse teammate Ellie Twaddell is to Brooklynn’s right.
Learning to surf

Brooklynn Gray practices surfing with an instructor during her Hawaii trip.
Swimming with a dolphin

Brooklynn Gray swims with a dolphin in Hawaii in early March, part of her Make-A-Wish trip.

