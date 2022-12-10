221211-news-plunge_ROY1637.jpg
Buy Now

A large group from the Pinkerton girls basketball team and the leadership council of athletics head for the water during the annual First Baptist Church Pantry Plunge at Beaver Lake in Derry.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

DERRY – “Are my toes still attached?”

A wet Bob Francis asked that as he scurried to his vehicle after he and 60 others dipped more than their toes into the freezing water of Beaver Lake on Saturday.