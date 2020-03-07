Thomas Knight of Center Harbor has a fish story for the ages, and fishermen around the Lakes Region are making sure it gets told.
On Feb. 25, the retired commercial fisherman landed a 37.65-pound lake trout through the ice of Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown, setting a New England record.
“It was 15 minutes of chaos and fury,” Knight said last week.
Just after being hooked the big fish used every bit of its strength and energy to run and try and fight free.
After the second or third of the big runs the fish made heading towards deep water, Knight recounted, that his 20-pound test fishing line cut a groove into the ice. As the fish circled, Knight said, the swivel on his 12-pound monofilament leader hung up, testing his tackle and even stretching the hook a bit.
He credits his fellow fishing buddy Anthony Riciputi, with using a device they have dubbed “the magic wand,” a stick with a forked piece of deer antler on the end, to pop the stuck swivel out of the friction made crevasse.
“His weight was like nothing I have ever felt before. It was exciting seeing him getting closer and getting him through the hole. He looked prehistoric,” Knight said. “We caught that fish right about at his prime.”
Still basking in the glow of the catch, Knight said, his phone has been buzzing non-stop with congratulations from friends and fellow anglers. News of the record catch has gone world-wide and Knight said a friend in South America sent him a newspaper story in Spanish reporting the fish weighed 16 kilos. His girlfriend, Cynthia Baker, captured video of the epic battle to land the monster trout, a tease of which can be found on YouTube.
The fish has been the talk of bait shops and fishing hot spots around the region.
Chuck Malagodi of New Hampton, who was strapping his bobhouse to a trailer at the Meredith boat launch on Monday, likened the prized catch to the alignment of the stars.
“All the things that had to go just right. Clean, cold water, low fishing pressure and plenty to eat. It had to be one lucky fish to get to grow that big.”
State fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer estimates Knight’s fish could be around 60 years old. (Researchers determine how old a lake trout is by reading otoliths, the bony structure of the inner ear.)
An ancient species
Despite its name, lake trout are not actually a true trout but are considered char within the Salmonidae family, explained Scott Nahodil of Loudon, who said, he prowls the ice seven days a week during the winter season on the hunt for the fish.
The scientific name for the fish — which scientists say is a 2.5-million-year-old species — is Salvelinus namaycush. Namaycush is a Native American name for lake trout, which are also referred to as mackinaw or togue.
Lakers are trout-like in appearance with elongated bodies and a deeply forked tail. They have a large head, a broad back, and a big mouth with several rows of “vomerine” teeth on the roof of the mouth.
Long before salmon reigned as king, lake trout ruled North America’s largest lakes. They are deep-water dwellers and defy most traditional angling techniques and remain unavailable to most sportsmen who simply cannot figure out how to catch them.
The tackle and tactics needed to land them are steeped in heritage and tradition.
“Years and years of experience,” was the secret to Knight’s record catch, said Harold DeLucca, who was waiting on customers last week at A.J. Bait & Tackle in Meredith. “He’s been fishing all of his life and comes in here to buy bait.”
The behemoth fish and the man who hooked it remain the talk of the bait shop, which is doing a brisk business as the ice fishing season winds down and anglers are preparing for the open-water fishing season that begins April 1.
Lake trout grow slowly but can bulk up to astonishing proportions, as evidenced by Knight’s 40-inch-long catch, which had a girth of 27 inches. Its size is a testimony to the adage “you are what you eat.” His fish had a 10-inch rainbow trout in its stomach when it was landed, Knight said.
According to the International Game Fish Association, the world record lake trout caught on a rod and reel is 72 pounds in 1995 on Great Bear Lake in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The largest laker ever netted was in 1961 from Lake Athabasca in Alberta, weighing in at a whopping 102 pounds.
Keep or release?
Nahodil, who works for Beckett Family Services and regularly takes his young students fishing, was among the anglers discussing the record-setting fish at the bait shop. He said he believes in catch and release to preserve the resource.
“I can take a picture and put it on my wall and let the fish live,” he said.
He pulls out his cell phone and shows a photo of himself holding a lake trout he caught on Lake Winnisquam in Jan. 2016. He measured the fish at 39 inches long before he dropped in back through the ice into the water. He estimates it weighed about 25 pounds.
But DeLucca, behind the counter at the tackle shop, said Knight was on the hunt for a trophy fish and he landed one.
“If you saw a 14-point buck walking by, you wouldn’t take a picture of it,” DeLucca said. “You would want to be able to measure it for the record books.”
The lunker wasn’t caught as a fish for the table, but for a bucket-list fishing experience, he said.
Where the lunkers lurk
Some big lakers have been hooked this year, according Jim Frasier of Nottingham.
He recounted that Cory Stillings of Meredith caught a 27.48-pound lake trout in Big Diamond Pond and more recently pulled in a 17-pounder from Lake Winnipesaukee.
Frasier, who grew up on Squam Lake and fished around the world before retiring from the Air Force, said those landing the biggest lakers through the ice are positioning their line near sand bars where the lake bottom then drops off deep. The lake trout are feeding on smelt in the deep water, and sometimes team up to drive the smelt them into the shallows, where they make savage strikes — whether on the smelt or on an angler’s bait instead.
Recently, Frasier said, he caught a 19-inch rainbow trout on Lake Tarleton in Grafton County. Displaying a picture of the colorful fish on his cellphone, he points out a ring of damage that encircled the center of the trout, evidence that one large fish had unsuccessfully tried to eat it.
Just after being hooked, a big laker is going to use every bit of its size, strength and energy to get free. DeLucca said Knight was prepared for a big catch, using 20-pound test line on his tip-ups. His bait of choice was an 11-inch live sucker fish.
“He deserved to catch it. The swivel was beginning to untwist and the hook starting to straighten. He did his job to get a fish like that through the ice,” DeLucca told an attentive audience of fellow anglers.
Once hooked, they don’t jump or dance, he said, but they do pull hard, go on long runs and shake their heads, which can unseat a hook. The tackle shop customers agree that finding the big ones is linked to locating the best habitat and knowing the seasonal patterns of the fish.
The monster fish was also the talk of the town at George’s Diner in Meredith, where the titan trout will hang for the next two years. Owen Price, who owns the eatery, agreed to foot the tab for the trout’s taxidermy in exchange for display rights.
Eight years ago, Knight caught a 40-inch long lake trout that weighed 20.40 pounds. That fish remains on display at the diner.
Though the big fish won’t be on the menu, Knight’s catch is sure to be a hot topic during Friday’s fish fry at the diner.