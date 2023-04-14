U.S. President Biden visits Ireland

U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to a plaque with his son Beau's name as he visits Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland, April 14, 2023.  

BALLINA, Ireland  - U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.

Father Richard Gibbons, who led Biden on a tour of the Catholic shrine of Knock, said he had not known that one of his colleagues, ex-US Army chaplain Father Frank O'Grady, had performed the sacrament until the president arrived.