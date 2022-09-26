US-NEWS-MUS-ELTONJOHN-WHITEHOUSE-GET

First Lady Jill Biden applauds as British singer Elton John gets emotional after President Joe Biden presented him with the National Humanities Medal at the end of “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Elton John was overcome with emotion on Friday when President Biden awarded him the National Humanities Medal for his efforts to end AIDS.

“I’m never flabbergasted, but I’m flabbergasted,” a shocked John said.