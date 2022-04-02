When Preston Sharp was 10 years old, his mom brought him to place a flag on his grandfather’s grave for Veterans Day. The boy noticed other veterans’ graves were unadorned and he was dismayed.
“I just looked around and saw all these veterans who weren’t being honored on Veterans Day,” recalled Sharp, now 16, in an interview from his home in Redding, Calif. “It just really hurt my feelings and I wanted to do something about it.”
And he did just that.
In the six years since, the teen has started a nonprofit organization, Veterans Flags and Flowers, raised thousands of dollars, and visited cemeteries in 35 states to honor veterans.
Later this month, during his spring break, he and his mom, April Sharp, plan to visit all six New England states in as many days.
New Hampshire’s turn comes on Thursday, April 14, when Sharp will speak at a Veterans Flags and Flowers event at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 10 a.m.
The cemetery is calling for volunteers to help place American flags and red carnations on every grave, on behalf of a grateful state and nation.
Shawn Buck, director of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, said when Sharp called him to ask about holding an event here, he did not hesitate. “I said we would love to do it,” he said.
Powerful moments
The cemetery already has its own flags, which volunteers place on the nearly 6,500 graves every Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Thousands of artificial red carnations already have been delivered to Boscawen for the April 14 event.
Buck said he’s impressed with how professional Sharp has been in their phone calls. “He’s found a passion, and we should all be so lucky, to find something that we can put our time and energy in,” he said.
“We’re thrilled to have him.”
Sharp asks volunteers to perform a brief ritual with every flag, every flower placed. “I want them to say the veteran’s name out loud and then thank them for their service,” he said.
It’s a powerful moment, he said.
“A veteran’s name not said out loud is that veteran forgotten,” he said. “So when you say that veteran’s name, it’s like remembering them and personally thanking them for their service.”
“I think it’s going to be a very lovely event,” Buck said.
Sharp raises funds on his website (prestonsharp.net), where he sells shirts, dog tags and other items with his motto: “Honor veterans every day.” He also has a Gofundme page, where he has raised more than $77,000 since 2015 and is currently raising funds for the New England projects.
Veterans Flags and Flowers is not only about remembering veterans who have died. It’s about honoring those still among us, the teen said.
“Whenever I go to a different cemetery, there’s always veterans there that I get to talk to,” he said. “Just hearing their stories and really taking it all in, of everything that every single veteran has been through …. the things that they’ve had to go through and still are going through because of the military and because they served our country.”
April Sharp said watching what her son has accomplished over the past six years has been amazing. “It has been an overwhelming experience to see that he has touched so many lives all throughout the United States,” she said.
Her son embraces, and is embraced by, veterans wherever he goes. “It’s really what he does for the living veterans,” she said. “It’s quite moving.”
“They come up to him crying and give him hugs. These are big old burly guys and they get all emotional and teary-eyed.”
At one cemetery that did not have its own flags, her son offered to pay for them. But the cemetery had no place to store the flags, she recalled. Preston got busy on social media, reaching out for help.
“And within five minutes he was in contact with somebody,” his mother said.
That somebody turned out to be a veteran, who offered to store the flags and flowers at his own house so they can be used again in future years.
The story did not end there. Preston met the man at the planned event about a month later, his mother said, and the veteran shook his hand and thanked him. “You saved me,” the man told her son.
“He said, ‘I was going to commit suicide. I was done. And now I have a purpose,’” she said.
An annual event?
Early on, Sharp’s project got a boost when it was featured in a 2017 segment of CBS’ “On the Road with Steve Hartman.” Hartman called the boy “a Pied Piper of patriotism, who saw an injustice and decided to do something about it.”
The following year, then-President Donald Trump invited Preston and his mom to attend the State of the Union address. “Preston, a job well done,” the president called up to the boy, who beamed and waved.
“I sat next to Melania,” Sharp said. “She’s very nice.”
NHSVC’s Buck said he is confident that enough volunteers will answer the call on April 14. On patriotic holidays, as many as 100 people show up to place flags, regardless of the weather.
“It takes an hour and the whole place is done,” he said.
He’s eager to welcome Sharp to New Hampshire’s veterans cemetery, a quiet, peaceful place where, Buck said, “You feel like you’re walking amongst some really cool people, some heroic people — and I mean that for veterans and their families.”
“I want to brag on New Hampshire, and I want people to know our state cares about our veterans,” Buck said. “We don’t just talk. We walk.”
Buck said he hopes students may be able to attend the April 14 event. He’d like to see the Veterans Flags and Flowers event become an annual tradition. “Maybe we can have a young person in the state of New Hampshire take it over and do this every year,” he said.
Sharp said he’s thinking of joining the military after high school, perhaps applying to one of the service academies. His mother said she thinks it’s something he has to do.
“That’s kind of scary, I’m sure, for every mother but I feel like that’s something that’s in his heart,” she said.
“He has an old soul.”
Preston Sharp said he hopes to get to all 50 states with Veterans Flags and Flowers by the end of this year.
“And from there, I want to try to raise enough money to go overseas and honor veterans that were buried in different countries,” he said.
Seeing the final results of a Veterans Flags and Flowers event touches him every time, Sharp said — all those flags and red carnations, all those names spoken aloud.
“It is really breathtaking,” he said. “It is so awesome that I’m able to spread the word that we need to honor veterans every day and not just on the holiday.”
.
For more information or to donate to Veterans Flags and Flowers, visit www.gofundme.com/f/veterans-flags-and-flowers.