10th remembrance of Sandy Hook school massacre

Flowers, pins and other items are placed on the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial to mark the 10th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S., December 14, 2022.

 MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN/REUTERS

NEWTOWN, Conn. - Ten years after one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history, residents of the Connecticut town where it took place marked Wednesday's anniversary by attending vigils, paying respects at a new memorial and reflecting in private with loved ones.

The rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 - when a heavily armed gunman killed 20 young children and six educators - shocked the country and forever linked Newtown, a picturesque New England town, with the epidemic of mass shootings that has wracked the United States in recent years.

Dr. Anthony Salvatore, co-president of the Connecticut Federation of School Administrators lays roses on the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial as part of a wreath laying ceremony hosted by The National Teachers Hall of Fame to mark the 10th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S., December 14, 2022. 
Anthony Salvatore, co-president of the Connecticut Federation of School Administrators, stands at the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial during a wreath laying ceremony hosted by The National Teachers Hall of Fame to mark the 10th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S., December 14, 2022. 