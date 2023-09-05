US-NEWS-BURNING-MAN-GET

Vehicles line up to leave the site of the annual Burning Man Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, after heavy rains turned the site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit. (Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

As Burning Man attendees began their slow, muddy journey out of the remote northwestern Nevada desert, authorities identified a man who died at the festival, and an investigation is underway.

Leon Reece, 32, was pronounced dead Friday, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.