WATERVILLE VALLEY — In a celebration of the human spirit and the transformative power of sports, the 45th Special Olympics New Hampshire Winter Games, held here from Sunday-Tuesday, brought together hundreds of athletes with intellectual disabilities to go for the gold in snowshoeing, snowboarding and both alpine and cross-country skiing.
The games were held in the village of Waterville Valley as well as at the nearby resort of the same name.
Kathy Chandler, who in 1992 founded Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports, one of the first programs of its kind in the Granite State, said the Winter Games, “is a favorite event in the community and the resort.”
“The positive energy the athletes have is very cool,” said Chandler, adding Waterville Valley was “thrilled to welcome these athletes from all over New Hampshire” as well as from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Nicolle Egan, vice president of programs for SONH, said this year’s Winter Games drew a total of 289 competitors from the three states, adding that the 2020 Winter Games are the culmination of the organization’s year-long observance of its 50th anniversary.
Egan thanked Eversource for its sponsorship while Bridget Carleton, who is SONH’s director of operations, added that the Winter Games benefit not only the athletes, but also their parents, families, volunteers and the greater public by showing the latter groups the many things that people with intellectual disabilities can achieve.
“Through sport, the athletes we serve learn life-long lessons,” said Carleton, among them, the importance of hard work and dedication. Being an athlete, she said, “equates to employable skills,” explaining that an athlete with intellectual disabilities is twice-as-likely to find a job than a person with intellectual disabilities who isn’t.
She said the athletes at the Winter Games, who range in age from eight to more than 70, although there are no “age caps,” are all winners and that each took home multiple medals and/or participation ribbons.
The athletes, who trained for at least two months to get into the Winter Games and some of whom first had to also compete in a regional qualifying event in the Upper Connecticut Valley, gave it their all, said Carleton, and did so in the spirit of the Special Olympics oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Chandler said the Winter Games exemplify the joy of the athletes who participate in them and of the spectators who root them on.
“It’s miles of smiles,” she said.
The Winter Games were presented by Eversource, which, according to Beth Untiet, a spokesperson for the utility on Tuesday, allowed some 150 Eversource volunteers to work directly with the athletes.
“They (the volunteers) got to see their smiles and they cheered the athletes on,” said Untiet.