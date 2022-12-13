PLYMOUTH — After raising $2.3 million for the effort, volunteers from the New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine Fund are returning to the war-ravaged country this week with more humanitarian aid, Christmas gifts for orphans and money for stoves.
The volunteers, including Susan Mathison and her friend Alex Ray, founder of the Common Man family of restaurants, will leave for Poland on Wednesday and arrive Thursday in the southeastern city of Zamosc.
In Zamosc, the Relief for Ukraine Fund has since May stored food, clothing and other essential supplies that have then been driven by truck to Ukraine.
Among the items that Mathison and Ray are bringing on their third trip to the region are Christmas gifts that Ray — dressed as Father Frost, a Slavic version of Santa Claus — will present to 1,300 children who lost their parents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Among the gifts are hand-knit teddy bears, ducks and foxes that were delivered anonymously to one of Ray’s businesses in a large plastic bag.
Inside the bag were 20 toys and a card, Mathison said, “in a script that you would associate with an older person” that said the donor was concerned about what was happening to the Ukrainian people.
“I don’t have any money, but I have yarn,” the note said.
Mathison said that instance was one of many acts of kindness done since Ray, a member of the Plymouth Rotary Club, enlisted his fellow Rotarians, both locally and in Poland, to help Ukraine.
Three days and $2 million
Speaking with Steve Rand, a fellow Rotarian and president of Rand’s Hardware in downtown Plymouth, Ray said the men concluded they could provide financial support. The first donation of $500 came from the Plymouth Rotary Club, backed by a pledge from Ray to match that amount and future donations, up to $1 million.
Next, as Mathison remembers it, Rand consulted an international Rotary directory and though not conversant in Polish, telephoned there, telling the person on the other end of the line that, “We’re four Americans, we’re going to raise $2 million for humanitarian aid, and we’re going to be there in three days.”
Following that trip and a second in October, Ray and Mathison identified the most pressing needs and established a rapport with the Rotary Club in Poland.
To date, the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund has assisted in the purchase and delivery of more than 700 tons of food, funded a counseling center for children traumatized by the war, purchased and deployed a bloodmobile to supply field hospitals, and distributed 50 generators and more than 10,000 sleeping bags.
With winter on the way, the Ukraine Fund is focusing on making sure that Ukrainians are fed and warm, Ray said.
Russia, which has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure, is attempting to make the winter unbearable for Ukrainians and force the country’s leaders to the negotiating table, observers of the conflict have said.
Ukrainians, Ray said, “can’t depend on electricity, propane or oil,” but the country has a lot of wood, which can be burned in stoves for heat and cooking.
Support in all sizes
Ray and Mathison, who gave a shout-out to Ryszard Luczyn, their point person in Poland, said they have been humbled by the support that the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund has received so far from more than 2,500 people.
Eighty percent of the donors are from the Granite State, including an anonymous donor who, after verifying that the enterprise was fully on the up-and up, dropped off a cashier’s check for $250,000.
A trio of Catholic nuns sent $15, with an apology and an explanation that “We don’t have much money,” Mathison said.
In Bristol, a fundraiser by an eight-person ukulele band netted more than $1,700, which Ray matched.
Statewide, some 1,500 high school students wrote letters in Ukrainian to students in refugee camps, while Girl Scouts of the White and Green Mountains knit 300 scarves and included a personalized message with each of them, Mathison said.
Ray said former Gov. John Lynch has been very active with the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund, helping with fundraising and connecting it with like-minded partners.
While the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund has met many of its immediate goals, Mathison said its works likely will continue for a long time.
“We’ve been in Ukraine enough to know that there’s a lot more good to do,” she said, noting that the Common Man’s corporate motto is “Do good.”
Donations to the NH Relief for Ukraine Fund will be accepted until Dec. 31 and can be made online, via the Granite United Way, at www.graniteuw.org or by texting NH4UKRAINE to 41444.
Checks made out to Granite United Way with NH Relief for Ukraine in the memo line can be mailed to: Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101. More information about the effort and a donation link can be found at cman4ukraine.org.