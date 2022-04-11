Anya Vogel of Raymond was showing people how to decorate eggs in the Ukrainian tradition on Sunday afternoon at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester. The children working with her have been making these decorated eggs for years, themselves and some people came to watch and learn. She works on her egg, which had sunflowers and wheat depicted on it.
Anya Vogel of Raymond was showing people how to decorate eggs in the Ukrainian tradition on Sunday afternoon at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester. The children working with her have been making these decorated eggs for years, themselves and some people came to watch and learn. Some of the dye used for the egg designs. The dye can last a long time, but people recommend not cooking and eating the egg after it's dyed and painted with this particular dye.
Church member Max Messer, 10, of Manchester, heats his nearly completed egg design in a flame to melt off the tiny bits of wax he painted on it to make the patterns. His design says Happy Easter, with a smiley face and some wavy lines.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
Amelia Messer, 8, of Manchester, was carefully painting eggs but both broke. Her designs included flowers on one and a face on the other.
The Vogel family of Raymond makes pysanky — Ukrainian Easter eggs — all year round, not just at Easter.
Anya Vogel gave a demonstration on how to make the eggs on Sunday after Palm Sunday services at the fellowship hall of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church on Walnut Street in Manchester.
Anya learned the craft from her mother, Christina.
She showed how using a specially made stylus, you take beeswax from a block, heat it over a candle flame to melt it, then inscribe the designs on the egg surface.
When you submerge the egg in dye, either before or after making the design, the design covered in wax will remain the color you wish it to be.
There are many patterns that can be created and many symbols can be depicted, each having their own meaning.
Anya used flowers, including sunflowers and wheat, which are well known symbols of Ukraine, as well as waves on her egg, but there are many other symbols to use such as fish and deer, trees, and wavy lines symbolizing immortality.
The color of the dyes all have special meanings as well such as red symbolizing the sun, life, joy; yellow for wealth and fertility; and green for spring and plant life.
Anya recommends not cooking or eating the eggs that are painted, as this type of dye is not healthy to ingest. And since the eggs used are fresh, not cooked, you need to be careful to not crack the egg while painting on it.
You can find egg decorating sets for pysanky eggs and the dyes in the sets last a long time, she said.
The eggs will be blessed during Easter services at the church.