The attack on Pearl Harbor remembered in Arms Park ceremony in Manchester

Greg and Jane Spina stood quietly along the edge of Arms Park in Manchester Sunday morning, reading headlines on framed newspaper front pages from World War II.
One frame contained an extra edition of the then-Manchester Leader and Evening Union declaring “WAR!,” published in the wake of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Vermont couple, in Manchester for the weekend celebrating Jane’s birthday, said they were out shopping when they saw a group of veterans in the park and decided to see what was going on.
“My dad was in the Navy, and my son is in the ROTC program at Purdue University, so I’m like, let’s hang around and see what’s going on,” Greg Spina said. “We were just talking about the time and how they used to put extra papers out and extra editions, and how cool that would have been. It’s nice to see something like this, the recognition.”
Manchester’s Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony takes place the Sunday before the anniversary each year. About 10 people attended this year, not counting those participating in the event.
“I wish there were more people,” Jane Spina said.
Nine service members from New Hampshire were killed the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Daniel Beliveau, commander of the Manchester Veterans Council, a retired Army major, served as master of ceremonies at Sunday’s remembrance ceremony. As has become tradition, Beliveau read the names of all nine Granite State servicemen killed that morning:
Ensign Edward B. Cloues, USN, of Warner, USS Arizona; Seaman 1st Class David L. Crossett, USN, of Manchester, USS Utah; Yeoman 2nd Class Bruce R. Edmunds, USN, of Epsom, USS Arizona; Pvt. Carlton H. Hartford (town unknown), Hickam Field; Fireman 3rd Class Edwin C. Hopkins, USN, of Keene, USS Oklahoma; Pvt. Joseph Jedrysik of Manchester, Hickam Field; Pfc. Orvell Vaniel King Jr., USMC, (town unknown) USS Nevada; Seaman 1st Class Joseph S. Rozmus, USN, of Manchester, USS Arizona; and Pvt. Maurice J. St. Germain, USAAF, of Manchester, Hickam Field.
“They were preparing to change shifts, eat breakfast and attend religious services,” Beliveau said.
“No one was prepared for what would happen next. Most of us were not around when the attack occurred but it is important to remember those who gave their lives for our country, (just) as we remember Sept. 11, 2001. It is important for us to continue this tradition of remembering those who gave their all so we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we very so often take for granted. To fail in this could be the beginning of a downward spiral of our culture and civilization as we know it.”
Bill Morin, chaplain of the Manchester American Legion Sweeney Post 2, offered several prayers during the ceremony.
“Lord, set right which is wrong and bring together what is divided that we may live under one glorious flag with charity toward all and malice toward none,” Morin said. “We have gathered here to remember a day that changed the world, a day of infamy. May we never see a day like that again in our lives.”
Members of Manchester West High School’s band and SNHU Manchester ROTC participated in the ceremony, along with an honor guard from local American Legion posts.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said ceremonies like the one held Sunday are important because they give people a chance to remember the sacrifices made by so many. “For me it’s an opportunity to thank our veterans for all that you’ve done and continue to do,” Craig said. “We know that veterans have put their lives on the line so we can continue to live the lives of freedom we have. I am tremendously grateful.”
Craig and former longtime Manchester Alderman Mike Lopez then tossed a memorial wreath into the river. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute.
On Wednesday, the actual anniversary of the attack, the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton will host a ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of “a date that will live in infamy,” when an air attack by Japanese forces on U.S. naval and air installations at Pearl Harbor took the lives of 2,341 American Navy, Marine and Army personnel. Another 1,178 were wounded. Eighteen U.S. Navy ships were sunk or badly damaged, and nearly all the planes at the Hawaiian bases were destroyed or damaged.
A ceremony was held in 2009 to unveil a sign naming the bridge that brings motorists across the Merrimack River and into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge; about 18 Pearl Harbor survivors living in New Hampshire at the time attended the event.
Four Manchester natives were killed in the attack. Seaman 2nd Class Joe Rozmus died aboard the USS Arizona. Army Sgt. Maurice St. Germain and Pvt. Joseph Jedrysik died at Hickham Field. Seaman 1st Class David Crossett was shot twice by a Japanese fighter as he headed to the crow’s nest of the USS Utah.
On Aug. 23, 1994, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Every year, remembrance events are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, culminating in a commemoration ceremony on Dec. 7, according to the National Park Service website.
Each year on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 U.S. personnel, including sailors, soldiers and civilians who were killed.
The attack brought the United States fully into World War II until its end in 1945 with the surrender of the Empire of Japan on Sept. 2.