The attack on Pearl Harbor remembered in Arms Park ceremony in Manchester

Pearl Harbor ceremony: Greg and Jane Spina
Greg and Jane Spina look at a display for the Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony in Manchester’s Arms Park on Sunday.

Greg and Jane Spina stood quietly along the edge of Arms Park in Manchester Sunday morning, reading headlines on framed newspaper front pages from World War II.

One frame contained an extra edition of the then-Manchester Leader and Evening Union declaring “WAR!,” published in the wake of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941.

Chaplin Bill Morin and Daniel Beliveau
Chaplin Bill Morin, standing with Daniel Beliveau, commander of the Manchester Veterans Council, gives the blessing at the Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony in Arms Park in Manchester on Sunday.
Tossing memorial wreath

Mayor Joyce Craig joins former longtime Manchester Alderman Mike Lopez in throwing a memorial wreath into the Merrimack River at this year's Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony in Manchester's Arms Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. 
Pearl Harbor Day: Neil Valentino
Neil Valentino, who served in the US Navy from 1968-70, salutes during the playing of taps at the Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony on Sunday.

