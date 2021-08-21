River Dave at river
Buy Now

“The Ballad of River Dave” by Mark Hayward David Lidstone on the bank of the Merrimack River Aug. 6

by Allegra Boverman© 2021, New Hampshire Union Leader. All rights reserved.

 Allegra Boverman / Union Leader

Storms of a heartless world

Blew down the Merrimack

Where lived old River Dave,

with chicken and wild cat.



Dave drew water from the ground,

Siphoned power from the sun,

Grew a garden, chopped some wood.

Never bothered anyone.



For 27 years,

Dave never came undone.

Didn’t need no modern world,

Still scrappy at 81.



But hermits are for fairy tales,

And the law demands its way.

Dave’s river wound to a judge

Who gave him 30 days.



A house that don’t pay taxes!

A pit toilet? Mercy’s sake!

Towns have their regulations.

The decree: Evacuate.



Walled in all day and night,

Orange suit and metal cot,

River Dave would not relent:

“I’ll stay here ’til I rot.”



His cabin burned to ashes,

River Dave was quickly freed.

He’s elderly and homeless;

Stiff price, his liberty.



And now a fierce debate

Churns on the Merrimack:

Was the fire an accident?

Or diabolic’ly set?



We’ll leave that one to legend;

Let the story morph and grow.

The Man got back his woods;

Trees to be cut and sold.



Now Dave must paddle on

To good fortune, possibly.

We all grew fond of Dave

And clicked on GoFundMe.



You’ve been our inspiration

For simple life and better days.

A summer’s tale, a song of hope.

Stay steadfast, River Dave.

Tags

Recommended for you