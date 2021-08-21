'The Ballad of River Dave' Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Aug 21, 2021 Aug 21, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now “The Ballad of River Dave” by Mark Hayward David Lidstone on the bank of the Merrimack River Aug. 6by Allegra Boverman© 2021, New Hampshire Union Leader. All rights reserved. Allegra Boverman / Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Storms of a heartless worldBlew down the MerrimackWhere lived old River Dave,with chicken and wild cat.Dave drew water from the ground,Siphoned power from the sun,Grew a garden, chopped some wood.Never bothered anyone.For 27 years,Dave never came undone.Didn’t need no modern world,Still scrappy at 81.But hermits are for fairy tales,And the law demands its way.Dave’s river wound to a judgeWho gave him 30 days.A house that don’t pay taxes!A pit toilet? Mercy’s sake!Towns have their regulations.The decree: Evacuate.Walled in all day and night,Orange suit and metal cot,River Dave would not relent:“I’ll stay here ’til I rot.”His cabin burned to ashes,River Dave was quickly freed.He’s elderly and homeless;Stiff price, his liberty.And now a fierce debateChurns on the Merrimack:Was the fire an accident?Or diabolic’ly set?We’ll leave that one to legend;Let the story morph and grow.The Man got back his woods;Trees to be cut and sold.Now Dave must paddle onTo good fortune, possibly.We all grew fond of DaveAnd clicked on GoFundMe.You’ve been our inspirationFor simple life and better days.A summer’s tale, a song of hope.Stay steadfast, River Dave. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Merrimack River Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Dad-to-be says he never thought Kingston baby blast would cause public alarm $1 million MegaMillions ticket sold in NH 'River Dave' receives $180,000 from software billionaire River Dave thank-you bash scheduled for Saturday in Warner River Dave agrees to leave 27-year homestead Cyclist dies following crash on final lap of Concord race Dear Abby: Wife must seek support for husband's silent abuse Online processing fees waived for Manchester residents for next year, city announces Dear Abby: Beau's female friends send a 'hands-off' signal to his paramour 105-year-old Mass. man going strong, plans to move to New Hampshire Request News Coverage