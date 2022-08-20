When Andrew Kravchenko was a child in the 1950s, he didn't know who his real father was. His mother, Cynthia Kuser Earle, had no trouble supporting the family on her own. A ravishing socialite and heiress who spoke eight languages, she had sufficient funds to sustain three glamorous residences for Andrew and his brother: a mansion in New Jersey, a room at a luxury hotel in Manhattan and a country home on a secluded island in New Hampshire.

Cynthia had a companion whom Andrew called Tato, and when he showed up, he'd be on the scene with Cynthia and her sons for 10 days, maybe two weeks. Then he'd jet off like a wild comet. "There were probably 27 to 30 visits, all told," Andrew says. "That's all, but they stayed with me. It was like seeing a woman from the window of a moving train."