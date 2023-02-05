BEDFORD — Dick Dodds learned a vital lesson about coaching before he ever stepped behind a hockey bench.
When the 41-year Hanover High School boys hockey coach played at Saint Lawrence University, he said the Saints had two extremely talented players. One, though, tended to struggle come game time.
After one particularly lopsided home loss, Dodds saw both players speak with their parents after the game.
The parents of the player who always performed in practice and games told him how proud they were and how much they enjoyed watching him play Division I college hockey. The dad of the player who struggled in games looked his son in the eyes and called the loss embarrassing.
“As sad as that is — I think I was 21 years old — it just opened my eyes to kids, how impressionable they are and the best way to handle and coach,” Dodds said.
Dodds was among numerous coaches, officials and athletes honored Sunday at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet at Manchester Country Club. The annual event is sponsored by Apple Therapy Services, Express MED, Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center and Triangle Credit Union.
Dodds and his brother, John, Hanover High’s longtime girls hockey coach, were among 10 coaches who received the Walter A. Smith Award.
The 2022 Carl Lundholm Memorial Award honoree, Union Leader Athletes of the Month, Male and Female Athletes of the Year and William Loeb Scholar Athlete, James Desmarais Special Recognition, Ty Abate Award and John R. Clark Officials Award recipients were also recognized.
The Dodds brothers received the Walter A. Smith Award alongside former Gorham, Littleton and Profile softball coach Bob Burrill, Salem High School girls indoor track and baseball coach Dan Keleher, Concord High School ski coach Mike Workman, former Newport High School football coach Larry Carle, former Keene High School and Laconia High School field hockey coach Mary Garside, Pinkerton Academy cross-country coach Mike Clark, the late Ralph Van Nostrand, who spent 22 years as Pinkerton’s boys volleyball coach and former Keene High and Keene State College soccer coach Rick Scott.
Clark, who became Pinkerton’s cross-country coach in 1982 and has guided the program to 11 state championships, began at the school as an athletic trainer. Clark said Van Nostrand and Pinkerton football coach and athletic director Brian O’Reilly inspired him to try coaching and mentored him when he began. He also learned from legendary Plymouth Regional High School coaches Chuck Lenahan and the late Tom Underwood while working there.
“Those people are why we’re here today and we need to give back to all the young coaches that get into our profession now to say, ‘Hey, we need you now more than ever,’” Clark said. “Because the demands on teachers in this day and age are so large there’s no time to coach. We want to inspire that next generation of coaches to get into it and say, ‘Wow, is it (worthwhile).’”
Plymouth resident Kevin Malm received the 53rd annual Carl Lundholm Memorial Award for his 20-plus years of volunteering in Plymouth and for Plymouth Regional. The award is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for their volunteer efforts to sustain athletic programs in their community.
Former Saint Anselm College baseball player and Exeter resident Kyle Maurice received the Robert “Red” Rolfe Male Athlete of the Year Award. Exeter High School softball pitcher and Brentwood resident Kristen Beebe was named the Jenny Thompson Female Athlete of the Year.
Maurice, then a senior, was chosen by the Union Leader Board of Judges as the April Athlete of the Month. The Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Player of the Year and all-NE-10 First Team selection batted .417 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored that month and continued a 16-game hitting streak that began in March. Maurice finished the season with a .355 batting average with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs and 73 runs scored.
Beebe, the June Athlete of the Month, tossed a no-hitter in the NHIAA Division I semifinals and struck out at least 12 batters in all three of Exeter’s playoff games on its way to the state championship. The Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year and Division I Pitcher of the Year finished her junior campaign last spring with a 15-1 record, a 1.03 ERA on 41 hits and 26 walks and 188 strikeouts.
“I swear I’m not this nervous on the mound,” Beebe said when she accepted the Jenny Thompson Award. “I’m honored to be female athlete of the year and I couldn’t be more grateful for everything I’ve been through this year and gotten through with my family, especially my parents.”
Campbell High School senior Ava Houle received the William Loeb Scholar Athlete Award. Houle is the Campbell track team captain and member of the National Honors Society, National Art Honors Society, Science National Honors Society and the Social Studies National Honors Society, the last of which she recently created at her school.
Nashua resident Thomas Cantara received both the James Desmarais Special Recognition and October Athlete of the Month Award. Cantara, a distance runner for more than 10 years, finished the Chicago Marathon in a world-record time for a Special Olympian (2 hours, 36 minutes, 28 seconds) in October.
Cantara started running to lose weight for ski season but quickly fell in love with the sport. “My running career took off since then so I haven’t skied as much,” he said.
Fellow Nashua resident Bryce Zimmerman received the Ty Abate Award, which is named after the former Union Leader sportswriter, for posting the lowest score among golfers 19 years old and younger at the New Hampshire Amateur Championship last summer.
Basketball and soccer official Dennis Ordway, basketball official Kevin Semprini, football official Paul Page, track and field official Tom Irving, volleyball official Phil Mollica and basketball official Peter Driscoll received the John R. Clark Officials Award.
“Officiating football in New Hampshire is something that has given me a lot of enjoyment in my life and taught me a lot of things about leadership and character and decision-making and all kinds of things,” Page said. “When we try to talk to people about becoming officials I just wish they could realize how much it benefits the rest of your life and your career development officiating sports. It builds a lot of character.”