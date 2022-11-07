No channels, no bets, no brands. Alexander Tominsky brought himself pain so others could smile.
The Philadelphia man completed this task with the one goal of eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days, the New York Times reported. The original plan was to eat 30 chickens, but Tominsky extended it 10 more days after “he felt he had not gone far enough.”
With there being so much pain in the world, Tominsky believed he needed to bring himself pain as a means to give others a reason to smile.
“Sounds weird,” he told the newspaper. “But I just felt like I was doing this for a very important reason.”
Originally from Rhode Island, Tominsky started by eating a chicken in 20 minutes. Then he was hit with cramps, so he eventually “drank the chicken” with water in the last 11 days. His timetable slowed to two hours per chicken, which was usually his only meal for the day. He went on to lose 16 pounds over the course of his challenge.
Every so often he would post his progress on Twitter, smile fading and brows furrowing. The pain, “the abuse, the torture” altogether made up part of the experience, he said. If he died from this experience, he told the Times, he “would have been OK with the sacrifice.”
It all culminated Sunday, Nov. 6, at an abandoned pier along the Delaware River with dozens of onlookers chanting “Eat that bird!” as Tominsky devoured his 40th chicken. He faced the crowd as Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” played on. Those cheering him took their picture with him as some asked if he would run for mayor or president. Changing his diet to sushi was next on his mind.
“I’m happy that it’s over,” he said to the Times. “My body is ready to repair.