FOUAD NAKKOUL, a Manchester cobbler, recently took in a pair of men’s leather boots that his customer has owned for more than 20 years.
He will put on new heels and replace the old rubber soles with leather.
“If you do good work, you can fix it forever,” he said.
At the end of the month, Nakkoul will close his shop, Heel the Sole, after deciding not to renew his Elm Street lease. Like so many in today’s day and age, he’ll work out of his home, with loyal customers mailing in orders or using a drop box planned in partnership with another downtown merchant.
The Elm Street business opened in 2012, but you’d think it’s been around for decades with the old machines and piles of shoes lining the walls. The work Nakkoul does is becoming a lost art because of the advent of fast fashion or cheaply made products essentially designed to be thrown out.
“They want to kill our business,” he said. The synthetic material used in many products simply can’t be repaired.
The process often involves completely rebuilding the bottom of a shoe by using sanders, stitching machines and hammers. He also does leather work, zipper repairs and patches up pocketbooks, including a $1,500 Louis Vuitton bag, and the occasional childhood baseball glove.
“You have so many issues you have to deal with, and you have to be really intelligent to find a certain way to fix it,” said Nakkoul, 66. “And make it look like it’s brand new.”
The United States counted about 120,000 cobbler shops in 1928. Today, it has 4,000, according to Jim McFarland, a spokesman with the Shoe Service Institute of America. He owns and operates McFarland’s Shoe Repair in Lakeland, Fla.
He estimated about 1,000 shops shuttered because of the pandemic, including 50 in New York alone. Southern New Hampshire has about a half dozen cobbler shops.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed Nakkoul’s work down greatly with the shop closing for nearly three months. With no income, he still had to pay his bills.
“It’s starting to pick back up,” Nakkoul said. “People want to go back to school. People are back in the office. They started dressing up again.”
Downtown draw
Much of Nakkoul’s success comes from the shop’s prominent location at 1053 Elm St., where the shop attracts a decent amount of foot traffic.
On a recent afternoon, Keith Henderson, 31, and Rachel Pace, 29, of Manchester were strolling downtown when they decided to come in for the first time. He bought a $60 genuine leather belt at half price, while she got cowboy boots. Nakkoul stretched the boot to fit more comfortably, but it will likely take a couple days to set.
“When you see a guy like this, it is like an artist,” Henderson said. “It really is a dying art form.”
Pace hoped to wear the boots at the Garth Brooks concert at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, which has since been canceled. They’ll also visit Henderson’s native Nashville soon.
“Those boots will get some good use,” she said.
Unlike many other cobblers, Nakkoul didn’t grow up with the trade. He worked as a civil engineer in Syria before coming to the United States in 1983. Unable to speak English, he took jobs in bakeries and operated a trucking business for 25 years.
More than 10 years ago, with no experience, he decided to open a cobbler shop in Salem. He spent six months learning on his own and alongside another cobbler in Nashua. He sold that shop and opened Heel the Sole.
“When I see something, I pick it up in a second,” said Nakkoul.
Customers range from workers who come in to retread their Chippewa work boots or women looking to have worn-out high heels repaired.
Sometimes Nakkoul doesn’t even know what to charge for some services — like punching a new hole in a belt.
“We say leave a tip,” he said. “We have a jar. We say, ‘Whatever you want to pay.’”
Some shops like Coach at the Merrimack Premium Outlets, Manchester Harley-Davidson and George’s Apparel on Elm send customers Nakkoul’s way.
Jay Wolf, who bought George’s in 2019, said he’s sad to see the shop close and noted the declining number of cobblers.
“He was the go-to guy,” Wolf said.
He is working with Nakkoul on a possible drop-off location at the clothing store.
Changing industry
With the departure of Heel the Sole, Rivtin’s Shoe Service & Repair on the West Side will be the Queen City’s last remaining cobbler shop. The store has been operating since 1955 in various locations.
In 2017, David Rivard, a retired Goffstown police sergeant, took over the shop from his father, Richard. He might bring on a part-time worker full time if business picks up after Heel the Sole closes.
Growing up, he remembers cobbler shops in almost every neighborhood. Many of them worked together when they didn’t know quite how to fix a shoe.
“Now, we’re down to one,” he said. “That will change how I have to do things.”
Many cobblers do orthopedic work, such as crafting shoes that need to be at different heights. For Rivard, the work continued through the pandemic.
“It carried me through for four months,” he said.
Pete Annicchiarico, who works as a cobbler at United Shoe Repair in Concord, said the future of cobbler shops will depend on those who decide to pick up the trade. His nephew, D.J., the fourth-generation family member in the business, now owns the shop.
At one time, the shop had four full-time workers.
“If people are going to stay in the business, they have to be really motivated,” he said. “It is not the type of business that is easy.”
Many cobblers buy older footwear and repair them for resale. Often, they include designs that might appeal to a younger customer, including adding colored soles.
D.J. Annicchiarico has worked out a deal with Duckfeet Leather Shoes in Portsmouth to handle a lot of their repairs.
“People don’t realize, even with shoes they don’t think are repairable, we can repair them,” Pete Annicchiarico said. “We have a lot of people come in and say, ‘I didn’t know you could fix those.’”
Rivard remembers one particular pair of boots that required special repairs. The boots were made at J.F. McElwain in Manchester. He thinks they were made in the 1960s.
“The construction was just fantastic,” he said. “That was the regular quality back in the day.”
Nakkoul isn’t sure where the industry will be with more and more products being made on the cheap, including hollow cork heels or synthetic materials.
In the last few weeks, one woman came in to have her horse riding boots fixed. The boots had massive holes on the bottom, side and top, like Nakkoul had never seen before. He wondered if they were worth saving, but took on the project for $220.
“She was dancing outside (after picking them up),” he said. “She loves them. She doesn’t want to throw them away.”
He can’t remember how many customers have said, “Oh my God, they’re like brand new” when they pick up the finished product.
That’s what Nakkoul will miss most.
“My customers,” he said. “Not the money, not the machines, not the work. Just my customers. I make customers happy, and that makes me happy.”