The spirit of Scotland, distilled into a single weekend

About 60 clans were represented this weekend at the 47th annual New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival at Lincoln’s Loon Mountain Resort, but the Clan Fraser booth received particular attention thanks to a fictional ancestor.
Sam Roland Heughan is a Scottish actor, who is the lead character, Jamie Fraser, in the Starz drama series Outlander. In real life he is descended from the MacDonalds.
A cardboard cutout of the handsome Heughan, dressed in 18th century garb, stood outside the Clan Fraser booth, where it elicited smiles from passersby and prompted some of them, including Amanda Vanderlan, to take photos with it.
“He (Heughan/Fraser) is so dreamy,” said Vanderlan, a special education teacher and a member of the Mohawk Valley Frasers Pipe Band of Rome, N.Y., who added “I’ve seen all the shows and read all the books.”
On Saturday, the Mohawk Valley Frasers competed in the New England Pipe Band Championship, coming in fifth; on Sunday, band members got the chance to explore the venue at Loon.
Nestled in the western White Mountains, “the setting is just awesome,” said Vanderlan, who has attended the Highland Games twice previously.
Highland Games newbies Karen and David Krause of Chichester also took photos with “Jamie.”
Karen said they had long intended to come up to the Highland Games, but were motivated to do so in 2022 because one of her siblings began researching their family’s roots.
That search, she said, determined that her family was up to 40% Scottish with “some Irish and mixed European” heritage.
Krause said her inaugural visit to the Highland Games was a great opportunity to learn.
“There’s a lot to see, a lot to do,” she said, “I loved seeing everyone dressed up.”
Among the many attendees who fell into that category were six members of the extended Clan Buchanan.
The Buchanans are Dan and Cindy, their daughter, Doni Huntington; husband, Jon; and the couple’s sons Everett, 5, and Ryder, 2. The Buchanans are from Orange County, California, and the Huntingtons are from Bow.
The 2022 NH Highlands Games are the sixth for the Clan Buchanan adults, said Doni, while her sons have been coming since they were born.
Dan Buchanan said there are many Highland games in southern California that he and Cindy go to, adding that while “they’re all kind of unique,” they’re similar, too in that they have food, music and a variety of traditional Scottish competitions in the performing arts and athletics.
“But you don’t usually get to ride on a gondola,” interjected Cindy, nor “to see cows,” Dan added, referring to the Highland Cattle that Carol Soule from Miles Smith Farm in Loudon brought up to Loon for the NH Highland Games.
A resident of Bowdoinham, Maine, Williams is the New England regional vice president of the Clan Montgomery Society of North America.
The Montgomerys are a sister clan to that of William the Conqueror, who in 1066 crossed the English Channel from France and became the first Norman king of England.
“My family landed in Concord in 1847,”said Williams, “and they kind of split up from there,” with some Montgomerys marrying into the even larger Smith family, which has made tracking them all down challenging.
Among the clan’s best-known members are Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery and Elizabeth Montgomery, the star of the TV show “Bewitched.”
Williams said she has a robust Scottish heritage and could have joined several clans, but out of deference to her late grandmother, Irma Davis, she joined Clan Montgomery.
Although Davis married a Littlefield, “She was very proud to be a Montgomery and she passed that on to me and I’m doing the best I can to pass it on to others,” said Williams.
The history of the Montgomerys is long and there’s a lot to be proud of, she said, including its family crest.
The crest shows a woman, dressed in blue, holding an anchor in her right hand and the severed head of a heathen in her left.
According to legend, the woman is a Montgomery princess whose father, in exchange for peace, betrothed her, to her dismay, to a Viking king.
After the Viking king sailed his ship up to the Montgomery castle, he sent a courtier in a row boat to fetch his would-be bride. But when the princess got within sight of her intended husband, she drew out a knife and cut off the rower’s head, displaying it and proclaiming that she would do the same to the king on their wedding night.
The king, in response, turned his ship around and left, said Williams, expressing as he departed the thought of “Thanks, anyway.”
From then on, she summed up, “There’s been a standing joke (in Clan Montgomery) that you don’t mess with a Montgomery woman.”