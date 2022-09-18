 Skip to main content
The spirit of Scotland, distilled into a single weekend

  • Updated
Pipes & Drums of NH SCOT
The Pipes & Drums of NH SCOT march to a competition Sunday at the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

About 60 clans were represented this weekend at the 47th annual New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival at Lincoln’s Loon Mountain Resort, but the Clan Fraser booth received particular attention thanks to a fictional ancestor.

Sam Roland Heughan is a Scottish actor, who is the lead character, Jamie Fraser, in the Starz drama series Outlander. In real life he is descended from the MacDonalds.

Highland steer
A Highland steer wears a tartan hat and sash while meeting attendees Sunday at the NH Highland Games & Festival. 
Weight-over-bar event
Participants in the weight-over-bar event compete Sunday at the 47th New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort.
Clan passports
A beaming Doni Huntington, and her mother and father, Cindy and Dan Buchanan, look on as her sons Everett, left, and Ryder, show off the stamps in their clan passports that they gathered Sunday at the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival.

