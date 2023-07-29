For decades, a mystique has swirled over the peaks and seeped into the foundation of the Stone House, a castle-like building with an arching stained glass window.
Passersby tend to assume the Tudor Revival structure was a church in an earlier incarnation.
But this quirky fieldstone house at the side of a busy road in Hooksett was built in the 1930s with a frugal New England sensibility — all of it pieced together with grit, imagination, and lots of cement, car parts and newspapers.
Christina Katsikas, president of Hooksett Fireworks just a couple of miles down the road, knows it well. She’s been fascinated by the house for about 50 years, ever since she was a child and thought it worthy of a princess.
“I visited it in my 20s, 40s and 60s, and then I bought it,” Katsikas says with a shy smile. “I saved enough money to think about buying a retirement home, and then I bought it, not knowing how much it would cost to restore.”
She doesn’t want to put a number to the project, but her face lights up as she describes some of the many changes she’s made so far.
Katsikas has largely gutted the inside, which was stuck in the 1960s and in bad shape.
“There’s nothing typical about this house,” Katsikas admits. “Nothing’s normal in it. That’s why it’s taking so long to fix it.”
She’s giving the eclectic castle, which sits at 1253 Hooksett Road across the street from a Sunoco gas station, a more Victorian sensibility.
The renovated house will feature a more open floor plan, mixing contemporary upgrades with repurposed features.
The roof has been replaced, gutters installed and triple-pane windows put in to dull the sound of traffic. “It’s pretty quiet except when a fire truck or the police go by with sirens, or a really heavy truck comes by and shakes the ground,” she says.
The Stone House also has new plumbing and wiring, and Katsikas has taken measures to mitigate flooding in the basement and ponding of water around the property.
The project isn’t going unnoticed in town. An abutting neighbor, Yolande Cotnoir-Walsh, calls the Stone House “part of the fabric of the town of Hooksett.”
She joined the Hooksett Heritage Commission as the community spoke out against a developer looking to demolish the house. More than 7,100 people signed a petition in hopes of saving it from the wrecking ball. The developer decided not to go forward with the plans in 2021.
“The house has quite an interesting history,” says Cotnoir-Walsh’s husband, Jim. “It was built with locally sourced materials and was ‘green’ before green was a thing.”
‘Sunday project’
The story of the Stone House begins with Alfred Hebert, whose French-Canadian parents worked in the mills in Manchester. In his 20s, Hebert and his wife, Aldea, were living in a small house just south of where their new home would sit.
Hebert, who was a truck driver, called the construction of the Stone House a “Sunday” project, because that was the only day of the week he had off from life on the road.
From the start, the endeavor revolved around practicality and resourcefulness.
When the flood of 1936 washed out bridges in Hooksett and the wooden trestles settled on the shore, “Mr. Hebert went down and paid $20 for the right to go get those,” Katsakis says. “He used the beams to complete the roof and parts of the attic.”
Aldea was a strong and resilient woman who worked on the house all throughout the week.
“She did most of the work inside. She poured these beautiful cement window sills. She had people bringing her rocks and stones of specific sizes and cuts, from all the neighboring stone walls. Everything came from this area,” Katsikas says.
She also left traces of another venture up in the attic: lots of bottles from the days she made dandelion wine.
Those bottles and a host of other items will be fashioned into new features, uses and decorations.
“Some of the elements we found can’t be put back in,” Katsikas says. “It’s just an impossibility. Like the cement window sills — they were beautiful but we’re going to keep those and turn them into benches for outside.
“We repurposed pretty much everything except for a stack of wood.”
She hopes to give the dwelling a Victorian flair. Well-known features will remain in the house but live in new nooks and corners.
That includes a panel of ceramic bathroom tile made by the Zanesville Pottery Co. in Ohio and depicting birds in flight.
The abstract stained glass window that has cast streaks of colors on the floor for about the past 85 years is being removed while a clear glass barrier is installed. Katsikas talks about possibly installing more of a Tiffany-style landscape stained-glass scene behind it, while incorporating the mid-century stained-glass elsewhere in the house.
One piece that will stay in place is an etching of the year a first-floor floor was poured – 1937.
Changing hands
It’s thought that the house was finished in 1938.
In ensuing years, the property would change hands in a meandering line of successors. The Heberts would divorce, and Aldea and son Roger, who had helped build the Stone House and operated Green Lumber Co. out of the basement, lived there.
The house then was left to Roger’s daughter Lucille and her husband Bill Cote, with the stipulation that Roger’s wife, Theresa, have life tenancy there. As a widow, Theresa dated Raymond Houle, who wound up renting out the property.
Time passed, with tenants coming and going and the home falling into disrepair, with several development projects stalling or falling through.
JFB Services of Goffstown is handling much of the reconstruction of the house, along with Katiskas’s brother, Chris, and nephew, Nick.
“The house has bones that have secrets in it,” said Nick Katsikas as he leads a visitor through the house and points out areas where the Heberts literally left their mark — metal scraps taken from Model T Fords and Studebakers and placed in cement to act as rebar in the ceilings.
“You could see the plate of a car that showed the serial number.”
Stretching across the walls, old tacked-up newspapers attest to make-shift insulation from cold breezes filtering in from outside.
Now Katsikas, who lives on the Manchester farm her parents called home, hopes eventually to move into the Stone House. But, there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“I won’t be in there until at least September. The kitchen isn’t even built yet, and there’s still two bathrooms to do. The ceramic floor hasn’t been put in and there are paint colors to choose,” she says.
Meanwhile, she’s still contemplating a myriad ways the house could serve as a community resource, anything from a local meeting space to a place for Make-a-Wish type program that grants ill children fun experiences.