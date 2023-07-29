Stone House
The Stone House in Hooksett is undergoing a full renovation by new owner Christina Katsikas. The house, seen here from the rear, had been in danger of demolition before public outcry convinced the developer to drop plans for the Hooksett Road property.

 Allegra Boverman/union leader

For decades, a mystique has swirled over the peaks and seeped into the foundation of the Stone House, a castle-like building with an arching stained glass window.

Passersby tend to assume the Tudor Revival structure was a church in an earlier incarnation.

Chapel Room
New drywall is up in the Chapel Room, as it is called, seen from a room on the second floor.
An earlier view of the Chapel Room

In this photo from the 1960s or early ‘70s, a fire in the fieldstone fireplace warms up the central room of the Stone House.
Standing tall
Chris Katsikas, brother of homeowner Christina Katsikas, bought this statue for their mother, but has now installed it in this outdoor niche.
Antique heating
Vintage radiators will be reinstalled to heat the Stone House.
Chris Katsikas
Chris Katsikas, brother of owner Christina Katsikas, is helping with the restoration of the Stone House with his son, Nick.
Looking back

The image taken on the steps of the Stone House in years past include Roger Hebert at top left and his wife below him. He and his father, Alfred Hebert, built the house together. The group also includes Bill Cote and wife Lucille Hebert Cote, granddaughter of Alfred and Aldea Hebert, who built the house (not pictured). She has her arm around her mother, Terry’s, shoulder.
Peek back in time
Construction workers came across newspaper lining the concrete walls in the Stone House in Hooksett. In the ceiling, bits and pieces of cars and other metal were mixed with the concrete to add strength during construction.