F or the Young family, this Thanksgiving is about reconnecting with family and honoring their ancestors.
And a whole lot of great food, of course.
Sixty members of the family, hailing from across the country, are about to descend upon Acworth, a southwestern New Hampshire town of fewer than 900 residents, about 10 miles from the Vermont border.
They’ll celebrate Thanksgiving in the United Church of Acworth, a historic hilltop church that they’ve rented for the occasion.
“It was a family tradition for decades,” recalls Nicholas Young, who grew up in neighboring Alstead and now lives in South Hadley, Mass. “When I was a kid, we would go to Acworth every year for a big Thanksgiving event at the church.”
In recent years, as older relatives died and younger ones moved away, the tradition lapsed.
This year, it’s back with gusto.
Relatives are coming here from Colorado, Arkansas, Mississippi and Wisconsin, as well as from communities around New England.
“It’s a big clan,” Young said. “We’re all very excited to see each other.
“It’s a chance to renew our roots and our connections to one another.”
Those roots run deep in Acworth, which their ancestor helped to settle in the 1700s.
Nick’s cousin Dan Young, who lives in Acworth, said there’s a deep connection with the church as well.
Growing up, he said, “We all went to the church and went to the church suppers. So it’s kind of like getting back to the old roots.”
“It’s probably one of the largest Thanksgiving dinners you’re going to find,” Dan said. “Not that we’re competing.”
Rekindling a tradition
Not far from the Acworth church is an old cemetery where a man named Supply Reed was buried in 1847.
Reed lived to 92, a long time for folks back then. He was born in 1754.
Reed was in his early 20s when he settled in Acworth and built a mill and several homes there. “Some of them are still standing,” Nick Young said.
Reed’s great-great-granddaughter, Myrtie, married a man named Lyman Young, and they had a son named Clyde, starting the Young branch of the family tree.
Longevity runs in the family.
Nick’s and Dan’s grandmother, Edna, who married Clyde Young, lived to 96.
She and Clyde had 12 children.
In May, Nick Young held an 80th birthday celebration for his father, David, attended by about 50 people. He realized that the last time all 12 siblings had been together was at his wedding, 30 years earlier.
Just three members of the older generation are still around: David, Lyman and Barbara — Aunt Bobbie to her family, now the family matriarch.
That’s what made him think about those joyful Thanksgiving gatherings of the past, Nick said.
“When I looked around the room and realized that, I was reminded it was time to try one last time,” he said.
He sent out notices to all: The family Thanksgiving feast is coming back to Acworth.
Founding a nation
On a visit to Acworth last year, Nick Young stopped by the town’s war memorial under construction. There was the name of his ancestor, Supply Reed.
He discovered Reed was one of the militiamen at the Battle of Lexington in 1775. “It was the birth of the country,” he said.
Young suddenly realized that meant he was eligible to join the Sons of the American Revolution — and so were all of his relatives.
Seven out of 10,000 people in America are believed to be related to an American Revolution patriot, he said.
“My whole clan is,” he said.
Young set about gathering birth, marriage and death certificates to trace their lineage. “You grow up with it and everybody says it, but then you have to prove it,” he said.
“We found out no one had ever claimed to be an ancestor of Supply Reed.”
They’ve been putting together a mass application to join the New Hampshire chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Young said he’s always been a history buff. Tracing his family’s roots to the birth of the state and nation has been “fascinating,” he said.
He’s also proud of the family’s military heritage. His uncles served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. “One of my uncles by marriage was in the Battle of the Bulge and was captured,” he said.
Young retired from the U.S. Army last year after 36 years, active duty and in the reserves. A retired school superintendent, he still works as a civilian professor for the Army War College.
The family is working with the Sons of the American Revolution and town officials to plan a graveside ceremony next spring, to finally give Supply Reed the military honors he’s been due for nearly two centuries, he said.
Feeding a crowd
Dan Young said the older generation used to organize the annual Thanksgiving gathering. Now it’s his generation’s turn.
“It’s time for us to take up the torch if we’re going to do it, and have my kids and my first cousins’ kids meet each other and continue it,” he said.
So how many turkeys do you need to feed 60 people?
“That’s been an ongoing debate,” Nick Young admitted.
They settled on four.
Aunt Bobbie’s making one, Nick’s brother, Keith from Claremont, is bringing another, and Cousin Dan in Charlestown, who has a degree in culinary arts, offered to bring two.
The feast will be buffet-style, of course. Some family members are bringing their signature dishes; others were assigned to fill in the gaps.
Dan Young said he and his wife, Jen, were asked to bring vegetables — squash and peas.
“My wife was not impressed when we got assigned that,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a challenge.”
She’s happier about making her famous pumpkin roll.
Jen Young calls the feast “organized chaos.”
“Our family knows how to eat,” she said.
Dan said he’s looking forward to gathering with relatives he hasn’t seen for years, and introducing his kids to cousins they’ve never met.
“It’s pretty exciting to get the tradition going again,” he said. “It means a lot to me.”
His wife agreed. “It’ll be a great experience, seeing people we haven’t seen for a long time,” she said.
“A family reunion Thanksgiving.”