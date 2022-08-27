Jax, left, and Jett Salyers

Jax, left, and Jett Salyers are genetically similar to siblings. 

The families dress up for the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, earlier this month. From left: Jax, Jeremy, Briana, Brittany, Jett and Josh Salyers.  

Identical twins Brittany and Briana Deane were inseparable as girls growing up in Delaware. Their lives were so intertwined, in fact, that they hoped to one day fall in love with identical twin brothers and marry them.

Jeremy and Josh Salyers are also identical twins who had the same idea to marry a set of identical twin sisters.

From left, Jeremy and Josh Salyers and Brittany and Briana Salyers hang out at the Twins Day Festival earlier this month. 