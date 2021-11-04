Large crowds are expected in downtown Manchester this weekend, as thousands descend on the Queen City for the 15th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon and Southern New Hampshire University commencement ceremonies.
Manchester police are warning motorists of anticipated delays getting in and around the city due to road closures associated with commencement exercises at the SNHU Arena both Saturday and Sunday, and the running of the marathon on Sunday.
More than 1,750 registered runners from 37 states are expected in Manchester to run the marathon, half marathon, and relay race through the streets of the Queen City. The marathon is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday along Elm St. in front of Veterans Park. The 26.2-mile course will run through numerous neighborhoods including downtown, the North End, Derryfield Park, Rimmon Heights, Piscataquog River Rail Trail and the Goffstown Rail Trail.
A 5K will take place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. from Delta Dental Stadium, using the Piscataquog River Rail Trail only.
Also this weekend, thousands of SNHU graduates will travel to New Hampshire for five commencement ceremonies at SNHU Arena celebrating the university’s online learners from the classes of 2020 and 2021. In-person events were previously postponed due to the pandemic.
Ceremony times are Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Veterans Count is once again the official charity of the CMC Manchester City Marathon. This year, the race has raised more than $10,000, and nearly $100,000 for Veterans Count since 2017.
“Our team at Millennium Running worked closely with the Manchester Police Department to re-route aspects of the marathon to mitigate impact to the SNHU graduation ceremonies”, said John Mortimer, owner of Millennium Running. “After a very tough year and a half, we all need to make extra efforts to honor and celebrate the special people in our communities -- our amazing Veterans and graduates here in New Hampshire.”
“At SNHU, we are looking forward to a weekend full of celebrating our graduates, local veterans, and runners in the city many of us call home,” said Paul LeBlanc, president of SNHU. “Manchester is a vibrant and resilient city, and we are so excited to see a return to downtown after the pandemic has kept so many of us apart for so long.”
Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals NH which supports military veterans and their families, will receive charitable donations directly from proceeds of the marathon. The organization will support event operations by having volunteers serve as course marshals.
Manchester police announced multiple road closures leading up to race time and throughout the weekend.
Road closures scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 include:
Elm St. from Pleasant St. to Merrimack St. -- 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Road Closures for Sunday, Nov. 7 include:
Elm St. from Pleasant St. to Merrimack St. -- 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Elm St. from Granite St. to Bridge St. -- 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hanover St. from Chestnut St. to Elm St. -- 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Merrimack St. from Chestnut St. to Franklin St. -- 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Central St. from Chestnut St. to Elm St. -- 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Spring St. from Elm St. to Plaza Dr. -- 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bridge St. Bridge (WB) from Elm St. to McGregor St. -- 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
McGregor St. from Bremer St. to Bridge St. -- 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Granite St. from Elm St. to Canal St. -- 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Amoskeag Bridge, Queen City Bridge and a portion of the Granite St. Bridge will be open for the duration of the marathon, police said. The course will have detour signs as well as police officers along the course to assist motorists.
A full list of streets affected, and impact times are published online at http://www.millenniumrunning.com/racenotice-mcm2021/39984.
A map of the marathon course can be found online at http://www.millenniumrunning.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/CMCMCM_Full_CourseMap_2021.png.