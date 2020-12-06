Utility crews were busy Sunday restoring power to thousands across the state after the first major snowstorm of the season dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of New Hampshire.
More than 61,000 outages were reported in cities and towns statewide early Sunday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Hundreds of utility crews are working around the clock to assess the damage and restore power, though state officials warned residents in some parts of the state could be waiting until Tuesday night for power to be restored.
Eversource officials said Sunday that hundreds crews were working to restore power to customers. The energy company has restored power to more than 90,000 customers since the storm began Saturday morning, including nearly 36,500 customers in fewer than five minutes using smart switches to isolate outages and reroute power from a back-up source.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 19,927 Eversource customers remained without power.
“This storm brought substantial amounts of wet, heavy snow that weighed down wires and fractured tree limbs – causing significant, widespread damage to the electric system across the state,” said Eversource NH President Joe Purington in a statement.
“Working through the night, our crews made good progress and have restored power to more than 90,000 customers while operating under our COVID-19 pandemic plan."
More than 150 additional crews from Connecticut and Massachusetts were expected to arrive in the Granite State by Sunday afternoon, Eversource officials said, as response efforts in those states wrapped up.
Crews have focused on clearing blocked roads and other hazards to ensure safety while repairing the widespread damage, officials said.
“Power utility crews have been working to clear roads and restore power. Additional crews are continuing to arrive throughout the day,” Public Utilities Commission Chairwoman Dianne Martin said Sunday. “We expect the number of outages to continue to decrease significantly over the next 24 hours.”
Residents and visitors without power are encouraged to review and update their family emergency plan in case conditions warrant seeking warm shelter elsewhere, state officials said.
“Everyone is encouraged to take time to prepare in case your family needs to find alternative housing,” said New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper in a statement. “Have a plan so you know what to do and where to go should temperatures in your home get too cold.”
Harper and Martin ask that everyone check on friends and neighbors when it is safe to do so, especially the elderly or those who may need additional assistance.
Numerous motor vehicle crashes on New Hampshire’s roadways, with New Hampshire State Police responding to 100 motor vehicle crashes by 4 p.m. Saturday, a spokesman said.