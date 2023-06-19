The USDA Forest Service says thousands of members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light are expected in northern New Hampshire over the next few weeks — resulting in traffic congestion, possible road closures and detours — as the group plans to hold its 51st anniversary gathering in the White Mountain National Forest.
The anniversary will coincide with the Fourth of July holiday, and state and local officials are warning of higher than usual volumes of people and activity in the area. Participants have already begun arriving, officials say, and the White Mountains are expected to play host to the highest concentration of visitors during the first week of July.
The Rainbow Family is a loose-knit group of people from throughout the United States and other countries who gather annually on a national forest.
Since the first gathering near Strawberry Lake on the Arapaho National Forest in Colorado in 1972, events have taken place in a different national forest each year. The event is expected to draw around 5,000 visitors this summer, officials said.
An event of this size can have significant impacts on traffic, communities, local resources, residents and visitors, the USDA Forest Service warns. Local businesses can expect to see large numbers of Rainbow Family participants visiting stores and buying food and supplies along routes to the incident location.
Forest and local roads in the vicinity may become congested during the event and road closures and/or traffic detours may occur.
“We understand nearby communities, local businesses and the public may have concerns about the potential impacts of a large gathering during the busy summer season,” said Derek Ibarguen, forest supervisor for White Mountain National Forest, in a statement. “We are working with local communities, partners including other land managers, law enforcement agencies, and community health resources to minimize adverse effects to local communities and the environment as much as possible.”
The Forest Service requires a special use permit for every public group of 75 people or more conducting a meeting or event on National Forest System lands. The Rainbow Family has “consistently refused to comply with the permit process during national gatherings,” the Forest Service said in a statement.
“They claim to have no leaders and no one member of the group who can speak for them or sign a permit on behalf of the group,” the Forest Service said.
Forest Service officials are working to get a special use permit in place to address concerns about health and safety, watershed protection, natural resource protection and rehabilitation of the event site before the group leaves.