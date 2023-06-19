Rainbow Family

Rainbow Family of Living Light National Gathering on the Routt National Forest on July 2, 2022. Courtesy USDA Forest Service

The USDA Forest Service says thousands of members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light are expected in northern New Hampshire over the next few weeks — resulting in traffic congestion, possible road closures and detours — as the group plans to hold its 51st anniversary gathering in the White Mountain National Forest.

The anniversary will coincide with the Fourth of July holiday, and state and local officials are warning of higher than usual volumes of people and activity in the area. Participants have already begun arriving, officials say, and the White Mountains are expected to play host to the highest concentration of visitors during the first week of July.