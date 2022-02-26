Portsmouth Middle School seventh-grader Aadhavan Veerendra of Portsmouth won the New Hampshire State Spelling Bee, sponsored by the New Hampshire Union Leader, for the third year in a row on Saturday at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
Iris LaMoreaux, a seventh-grader at Plymouth Elementary School, was runner up at Saturday’s state spelling bee.
Seventh-grader Aadhavan Veerendra has won the last three New Hampshire State Spelling Bees, clinching his third title on Saturday in Concord.
Snapping photos with his parents and the trophy, Veerendra said he was still excited to win — even though he has two other giant first-place trophies at home.
Although this is the third time Veerendra has won the New Hampshire State Spelling Bee, this will be the first year he will participate in the in-person Scripps National Spelling Bee.
COVID-19 canceled the national contest in 2020, and last year, only the final round was in-person, he explained. Veerendra got knocked out in the semifinals.
But this year, he said, he hopes he can go farther. Veerendra and his mother will have a lot of studying ahead, they said, before the national competition in late May.
After seven rounds, the field was down to Veerendra and Plymouth’s Iris LaMoreaux.
LaMoreaux competed in last year’s state bee and knew she’d be facing Veerendra again.
Veerendra and LaMoreaux battled it out for four more rounds.
The words got trickier. More words with homophones. Silent letters. Double consonants. Technical terms. Words borrowed from other languages.
Speleothem. Contrapposto. Huapongo. Teppanyaki. A geological formation, a sculpture term, a genre of Mexican music, and a Japanese cooking style.
Lynx. Aviatrix. Mangosteen. Perciform. A wild cat, a female pilot, a tropical fruit, and a class of fish.
On the 11th round, Veerendra spelled ‘B-I-L-L-O-N,’ for a metal alloy.
But LaMoreaux stumbled on “pursuivant,” a medieval heraldic term. Veerendra correctly spelled the next word: “obmutescence,” a synonym for silence — and with that, won his third New Hampshire State Spelling Bee.
LaMoreaux said she wasn’t disappointed with the result: her goal was just to be eliminated on a word she didn’t know. “Pursuivant” certainly fit the bill.