Three years after a Derry woman disappeared, police are still hoping the public can help them discover what happened to her.
Amanda Grazewski was 23 years old, the mother of a young child, when a relative reported her missing.
She was last seen on March 17, 2020, in Derry, where she was staying with a friend on Birch Street. She left that home in the early morning hours, leaving her purse, cellphone and other belongings behind.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
Police said Grazewski, who had struggled with substance abuse, was known to frequent Nashua, Manchester, Salem and Hooksett. But she did not own or have access to a vehicle, they said.
Derry Police Capt. Vernon Thomas said Grazewski’s disappearance is not considered a cold case. “We never closed the case, nor do we intend to,” he said. “We’ll keep looking until we find her or find out what happened to her.”
Grazewski is described as 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Asked if police suspect foul play, Thomas said he would not speculate. But he said it is concerning that Grazewski did not take her phone and purse with her. “It’s unusual,” he said. “In this day and age, most people don’t leave their phone behind.”
The young woman’s disappearance was not reported by the others who were in the house; it was an aunt who told police she was missing two days later, Thomas said.
Not knowing is incredibly painful for the loved ones of the missing, he said. “It’s a terrible thing, and in this case, it’s somebody’s child and somebody’s parent,” he said.
Derry detectives have invested hundreds of hours in the search for Grazewski, including interviews, area searches, online investigations and following up on tips, police said in a news release.
Tips continue to come in as new people learn about the young woman’s disappearance, and officers continue to sort through them in the hope of finding new leads to pursue, the release said.
Thomas said information about Grazewski is constantly updated in a law enforcement database about missing persons. When someone is found, their name and photo is removed from that database.
“We’d like to be able to do that with this girl,” he said.
Police asked anyone with information about Grazewski’s disappearance to contact them at 603-432-6111.
