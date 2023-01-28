Walk through history

Fitting hundreds of candles on a cake may be a stretch, but the team planning Portsmouth’s 400th anniversary celebration — PNH400, an ambitious network that drew upon collaborators from all corners of the community — has launched a year full of events and programs to spotlight the city’s history and shape its future.

Trevor Bartlett is part of the 400th’s executive and marketing teams. He’s given himself the understated title of “Just a Guy” on social media, but he’s also equal parts rabble rouser, grand marshal and social-media ringmaster when it comes to fun in the Port City.

Portsmouth Memorial Bridge

The Memorial Bridge is illuminated in the same blue hue that appears on the logo of the Portsmouth NH 400th celebration during the “History Lights Our Way” kickoff event on Jan. 6.
Shining a light

Revelers raise their glow sticks during a snowy walk to the South Church on Jan. 6 for a preview of all the events and performances planned this year as part of Portsmouth’s 400th anniversary celebration.
Miss Vee

Soulful singer and instrumentalist Miss Vee (Valyria Lewis of Berlin) performs “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” written by Thomas A. Dorsey, during the PortsmouthNH400th kickoff celebration at South Church on Jan. 6.
'101 Objects'

“A History of Portsmouth NH in 101 Objects,” published by Piscataqua Press and featuring a cover photo by Debbra Obertanec, chronicles life in the city since 1623, when the first European settlers are thought to have settled in the area, while the indigenous people lived here over the course of thousands of years.
Coutney Daniel

In a festive pair of 2023 glasses, speaker Courtney Daniel helps announce events planned throughout the year during the Portsmouth NH 400th celebration kickoff at South Church in Portsmouth on Jan. 6.