Fitting hundreds of candles on a cake may be a stretch, but the team planning Portsmouth’s 400th anniversary celebration — PNH400, an ambitious network that drew upon collaborators from all corners of the community — has launched a year full of events and programs to spotlight the city’s history and shape its future.
Trevor Bartlett is part of the 400th’s executive and marketing teams. He’s given himself the understated title of “Just a Guy” on social media, but he’s also equal parts rabble rouser, grand marshal and social-media ringmaster when it comes to fun in the Port City.
It’s also the reason he was hyping up the crowd gathered in Prescott Park on a snowy day earlier this month, blasting a blue vuvuzela (one of those plastic, hollow horns soccer fans favor) with the Memorial Bridge as a backdrop, itself just a flick of a switch away from being lit up in the same color.
Bartlett brought that energy to the makeshift parade, as people waved multicolored glow sticks and marched toward the historic South Church a few blocks away to get a preview of all the anniversary events planned for 2023.
It’s a rolling celebration years in the making, and the black-brimmed hat Bartlett was wearing to ward off heavy snowflakes is just one of many the Portsmouth native has donned in the lead-up to this moment. He’s one of many volunteers who continue to donate expertise and energy.
“We’ve all been working for a very long time,” he says. “Finally to be in a room with people clapping — to have honest feedback from the community, which had been so remote for so long. It’s like, ‘Yes, we are here. We are doing this! It’s real!’”
PNH400th’s mission is to present a year’s worth of events, programs and projects that highlight the city’s myriad successes and challenges.
There’s everything from an entertaining book, “A History of Portsmouth NH in 101 Objects” (part of a handful of planned “Legacy Projects”) to a national symposium about “Keeping History Above Water” in May and a dinner for 700 under the stars on Congress Street in August.
It’s all part of a spirited community’s efforts to balance preservation of the past with an eye to viability and relevance in the next 400 years.
“The fact that we are in the middle between Boston and Portland, Maine, oceans and mountains … we are constantly in flux, and everybody feels it. We are all invested in the coming and goings of the tides. If we ever lose that, that’s when we stop being Portsmouth,” Bartlett says.
Not just the Europeans
But first things first: Why does Portsmouth, along with Dover and Rye, consider 1623 as a birth date? It’s the year that marks the first known record of European colonists, via an English land grant, settling on New Hampshire’s Seacoast.
Still, for 12,000 years the ancestors of today’s Abenaki, Pennacook and Wabanaki people were stewards here. As such, one of the grounding “pillars” of the Portsmouth celebration is fostering a more inclusive, diverse and accurate approach to history, from indigenous people who fished the waterway, to slaves brought by ship to the docks, to neighborhoods razed as part of 1960s-era urban renewal.
In a foreword in “101 Objects,” Joanna Kelley, the city’s first Black assistant mayor, writes: “The telling of history should be messy, as is life. The stories told should look more like a spider web than a chronological line. There are things to learn from both sides of the stories.”
Steering the PNH400th journey is Valerie Rachon, who retired in 2021 as president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth. She was hired by the city to oversee a reconstructed 400th effort.
In short, it’s taken a lot of teamwork, sponsors and volunteer effort.
Volunteer task forces have tapped into a wide range of community touchstones, including arts and culture, commerce and trade, community and neighborhoods, education, and maritime and military.
“History lights our way”
The logo for PNH400 features a lighthouse framed with the phrase “History Lights Our Way.”
Thomas Hardiman Jr. has been “keeper” and executive director of the Portsmouth Athenaeum — the landmark membership library on Market Square founded in 1817 — since 2000.
Still he laughs when asked how he got involved in the “101 Objects” book, which was edited by promotions and communications expert Kathleen Soldati and managed by project director Stephanie Seacord, a public relations and marketing expert and the city’s public information officer.
Hardiman served as an editorial advisor and contributed two stories to the book.
“I didn’t volunteer for either of them,” he says with a chuckle. “Stephanie is a driving force. She sent out assignments and we all said, ‘OK.’”
The book is an innovative way to make the past come alive. Eighty writers penned stories that were paired with about 100 photos of objects nominated by people as being important to Portsmouth history and culture. Some of the writers followed classic lines, giving background on an item, while others connected the dots in a broader context.
It’s probably the only place readers can learn about a wood-and-leather leg prosthesis from 1812; a spouting whale sign that still marks the spot where Yoken’s Restaurant served up comfort food from 1946 to 2004; and a spider web of an umbrella crafted for the quirky and wildly popular Halloween Parade. (For a look at the project, go to 101objectsportsmouthnh.org.)
”Then & Now”
To add more context to the conversation, the Athenaeum will unveil its “Then & Now” exhibit in the spring. Large images of historic buildings will be displayed in the buildings’ own storefronts to give passersby juxtaposed views of the past and present.
“When I really need a break from everything, I take a walk down Pleasant Street to Gates Street and loop back through Mechanic Street and Prescott Park, because it gives me views that have changed very little in the 40 years I have lived in the area — and some narrow vistas that have changed little in 200 years,” Hardiman says. “It is a rejuvenating experience, like pulling out a mental souvenir.”
Lawrence Yerdon, who has spent 18 years bringing history to life at Strawbery Banke Museum, also served as an editorial advisor and contributor to “101 Objects.” He suggested the idea for “Then & Now” having seen similar projects mounted by the Smithsonian and the British Museum.
Yerdon, who is retiring and handing over the reins to incoming CEO and President Linnea Grim on March 6, says it’s the human connections that invite new generations to walk into history.
“People want to hear the stories of the people who lived in these houses. We all have that little quality of wanting to know what’s going on in the community: What’s going on with our neighbors, our friends and our relatives. These houses represent great American stories — immigrants coming to the new world and making good.”
Yeardon, who plans to stay in the 1820s cottage he calls home at Strawbery Banke, continues to take in his favorite vista outside the Tyco Visitors Center off Hancock Street. “The view across the line of houses – it’s really quite compelling. You can see the steeple (of North Church) over the trees and all the buildings’ chimneys. They’re pretty amazing.”
.
For a schedule of Portsmouth NH 400th events in 2023, visit portsmouthnh400.org.