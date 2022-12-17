• Take one day at a time. Check the day of the week and the date.
• Step outside, or take a walk. Open a window, if weather permits.
• Bring joy to your home: Gather pictures of family, friends or nature. Put up a painting or decoration. Put fresh or artificial flowers in a vase. Open the shades/blinds.
• Find an activity that you enjoy. Restart an old hobby, or try something new: puzzles, painting, crafting, cards, reading, crosswords, listening to music.
• Do NOT watch too much news.
• Watch something funny that gives you a chuckle, like an old rerun, movie or comedian. Laughter is the best medicine.
• Schedule time and manageable ways to stay in touch with family, friends and/or neighbors. Put it on the calendar, so you can look forward to it. In-person interaction is great, but phone calls, letters and cards are good, too.
• Talk with people you trust and share your feelings and needs. Don’t be afraid to ask someone for help.
• Use communication technologies such as video chat to help keep you engaged and connected. If you’re not tech-savvy, ask someone you know or find staff at your local public library or community center.
• Introduce yourself to your neighbors. Visit the community center, if there’s one where you live.
• Find a faith-based organization where you can deepen your spirituality and engage with others in activities and events.
• Check out resources and programs at your local social service agencies, town offices, community and senior centers, and public libraries.