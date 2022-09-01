Tolltaker: Collecting dollars, distributing smiles

Spend some time with Poppy Zlatos in her Bedford tollbooth and you might just walk away with more faith in humankind.
It’s not only Zlatos’s ready smile and friendly manner or the easy banter she exchanges with drivers that inspire.
It’s the reminder that kindness is contagious.
Zlatos has been working for the state Bureau of Turnpikes for 17 years.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a fun job.”
“Some people say, ‘How can you stay in there for eight hours? Aren’t you bored?’” Zlatos said. “No, I’m not. You’re always seeing people.”
What does it take to be good at the job? “A smile. And politeness,” she said. “That’s about it.”
Most people who come through the tolls are nice, she said. “If you’re good to them, they’re going to be good to you,” she said. “You treat someone nice, they’re going to be nice to you.”
Easy, pass it on
On a recent sunny morning, a woman pulls up and hands Zlatos two $1 bills — one for her own toll and one for the driver behind her.
“She paid for you. All set,” Zlatos tells the next driver as he holds out a single. He looks surprised.
Then: “Oh, thank you,” he says. “You can take it for the one behind me.”
It’s the same for the next driver. “I’ll take the next one,” he says.
This happens with five cars in a row.
Finally, a man driving an SUV with Massachusetts plates pulls up. Zlatos explains that the previous driver paid. “Oh, thank you,” he says, and drives away.
Paying it forward happens every day, Zlatos says.
One time, a driver gave her a twenty and told her he would cover the next 19 cars.
And once, it was a $50 bill. Use it for the next 49 drivers, the man told Zlatos.
Richard “Frenchy” French of Manchester, a shift supervisor at the Bedford toll plaza, said that kind of generosity used to happen around Christmastime. But since COVID, he has noticed it year-round, even after things opened up again.
“Especially with inflation and the cost of everything, people are still continuing to do it,” he said. “Which is nice.”
Life goes by
Zlatos and her first husband, who died in 1996, owned the Parthenon Restaurant in Nashua until a fire destroyed their business.
She still sees some of her former customers as they drive through. Some tell her they won’t enroll in E-ZPass because they’d miss seeing her.
A man in an F250 truck with Maine plates comments on the pleasant weather, a frequent topic of conversation. Then he tells Zlatos, “Everybody who comes through here must like you. They give you a dollar.”
She laughs at his joke and he drives on.
A woman driving an SUV with Florida plates apologizes. “I only have a big bill,” she says, and hands Zlotas a hundred.
Zlotas doesn’t blink. “‘I can give you change,” she says easily.
A truck hauling a trailer blows through the lane, setting off an alarm. A camera will record the license plate, and the driver will get a bill.
Sometimes, people hand her prayer cards or religious pamphlets. “I say thank you. I don’t go into it,” said Zlotas, who is Greek Orthodox.
Dogs are a highlight of the job. They often lean out of the car, expecting a treat, she said.
It’s frowned upon, but some of the toll takers stash biscuits for their regular canine customers.
{p dir=”ltr”}So what happens if nature calls when she’s on duty? There’s a buzzer inside the booth she uses to summon a backup.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Lots of (mostly) kind words{/h3}
Many visitors get their first impression of New Hampshire from Zlatos.
One driver from Rhode Island recently was so impressed that he wrote a letter to John Corcoran, the administrator for the turnpikes bureau, commending the DOT for its “hiring and staff training.”
He was heading to an appointment in Manchester and hadn’t realized he was on a toll road. He had no money with him, the man wrote.
“The toll taker at the toll plaza was unfazed and helpful with my predicament. I was worried and she handled it all in stride (not sure the same in New Jersey, NY or Mass Turnpike),” he wrote, adding a smiley face.
He described her as “blond with an accent (pretty).”
Drivers who don’t have toll money get a printout with instructions for how to pay online.
If someone is grouchy, Zlatos said, “I try to be nice. That’s all I can do.”
“Some of them might be having a bad day. Who knows,” she said.
A few months back when she was working at the Hooksett toll plaza, a woman came through on her way to the Manchester airport. Zlatos gave her directions.
But a half-hour or so later, the same driver pulled up, obviously vexed; she hadn’t reached the airport. “Not you again,” the woman said. “I don’t speak French.”
“I’m not French; I’m Greek,” Zlatos told her.
A few days later, the same woman pulled up to her booth. “She apologized,” she said.
Progress takes its toll
Zlatos, who lives in Hudson, used to work at the Exit 10 tolls in Merrimack. The pace there was slower and she would chat with her regular customers. “They’d tell you what they did over the weekends,” she said. “You get to know them over the years because they used to come by every morning.”
“Southbound was beautiful,” she said. “It was all woods.”
One Thanksgiving, she was working a shift so another toll taker could have the day off. She heard a tapping on the glass door. When she went to investigate, “It was a turkey, knocking at the door,” she said with a laugh. “He could see his reflection and he was getting mad.”
After the Exit 10 tolls were eliminated at the end of last year, Zlatos switched to the Hooksett tolls. She’s transferring to the Bedford tolls this fall to replace another toll taker who’s retiring.
It’s a small crew, tight like a family, Zlatos said. Sometimes she brings in Greek food for her co-workers.
Joe DeLuca of Amherst is the one retiring, after 20 years on the job. He, too, said he loves what he does.
“I like meeting the people that come through, especially the regulars,” he said. “You don’t have very much opportunity to talk, but we’ve got 10, say, 15 seconds. And you get to know a lot about a person when they come through every day.”
Zlotas and her co-workers belong to a vanishing breed. In recent years, tolls have been eliminated at three Everett Turnpike exits — 10, 11 and 12 — and most drivers now use E-ZPass to cruise past the toll booths. Toll takers only work two shifts now, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Overnight, a camera records license plates as drivers pass through the tolls. Those without E-ZPass can go online to pay what they owe; if they don’t, they’ll get a bill.
Dangerous, strange sights
Matthew Blixt, toll manager for the state Bureau of Turnpikes, said drivers who speed through the designated E-ZPass lanes pose the greatest danger. “You’re supposed to go 25 miles an hour, and obviously that’s for safety reasons,” he said. “It’s an ongoing battle.”
There have been serious, sometimes fatal crashes, at New Hampshire’s toll plazas over the years.
“It’s all related to speed and distracted driving,” Blixt said. “Which not only makes it unsafe for any motorists, but for all the employees that are actively working and walking around.”
DeLuca said he’s seen a few crashes in his time, but he doesn’t worry about his safety. The concrete barriers surrounding the toll booths protect the workers inside, he said.
The toll takers are instructed to duck under the table if a vehicle is heading toward them. “I’ve only had to duck down twice in 20 years,” DeLuca said. “That’s not bad.”
Zlatos said she’s never seen a crash at the tolls, but there have been some close calls. Once, she was inside the office taking a break when she heard a loud bang and the door blew open. “Some landscaper was going down the highway and the tire from his trailer flew off,” she said. “If it hit the glass, I would be dead now.”
The strangest thing they’ve seen from their tollbooths?
“A lot of guys just wear their undershorts,” DeLuca said. “Even in the winter.”
And some wear nothing at all, usually late at night.
DeLuca said he doesn’t know why — and “I never was curious enough to find out.”
Seen through the glass
Her years on the job have made Zlatos a keen observer of human nature.
“People from Canada, they always dress nice,” she said.
Motorcyclists? “They’re very polite.”
She loves Bike Week, Zlatos said. “You’ll see 20, 30 bikes coming,” she said. “And usually the one in front pays for all the riders.”
Landscapers and construction crews all pass by her booth in the early hours. “One drives and the rest are snoring,” she said.
Most truck drivers are friendly. They tend to have E-ZPass, but they wave as they pass her booth.
Government vehicles, including buses, police, fire and ambulances, pass for free.
Small courtesies
A young woman pulls up far away from the booth, and it takes her a while to find a dollar. “Sorry,” she says, and Zlotas gives her a reassuring smile.
“Young kids are so polite now,” she says.
Massachusetts drivers? “They’re all on their phone,” she said, and “they go too fast.”
That’s the biggest change she’s seen over the years. “People are on their phones all the time,” she said. “Even when they stop to give you the money, they’re on their phones.”
To be fair, plenty of drivers from Massachusetts are courteous and friendly as they hand over their dollar bills.
A man driving an SUV with Massachusetts plates pulls up. “Sorry. I only have a twenty,” he says. “Don’t worry, I have change,” Zlatos replies.
“I’m sure you probably hate that,” he tells her. “No, that’s my job,” she says with a smile.
“I appreciate your time,” another man in a Silverado tells Zlotas. “Take care.”
“See?” she says. “Everybody’s nice.”