The New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News covered hundreds of stories in 2019. Some spotlighted how we live and work in the Granite State. Others focused on the opioid addiction crisis, homelessness, crime and — of course — politics.
Here are a few of them:
Doorway
The state’s Doorway opioid response system launched in January, after the state received $64.5 million in federal grants with a promise to reduce overdose deaths by 8% to 12% by August 2020. The system, based on a Vermont program, was meant to help people seek drug treatment close to home. People could walk into one of nine regional “hubs” and work with a navigator to access nearby treatment resources — or “spokes.”
As of Nov. 30 — the most recent data available — the Doorway had provided some service to 6,634 people. Thousands of naloxone kits have been distributed, and 1,148 people got referrals for medication-assisted treatment as of Nov. 30. But the program has not been without problems.
Not all regions had the same kinds of “spoke” services: There is medication-assisted treatment across the state and plenty of outpatient treatment, but inpatient treatment and recovery housing is concentrated in New Hampshire’s largest cities. Some worried about the hubs’ limited hours and noted some were still too distant for people without cars.
Manchester officials contended the program was funneling more people with substance use disorders to the Queen City. The Doorway needed to be re-imagined, said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, police chief Carlo Capano and fire chief Daniel Goonan at a scorched-earth press conference in August. There might be hubs around the state, they said, but all the spokes seemed to be in Manchester.
In November, the state got a pair of grants that would bring more respite beds to Nashua and Effingham — beefing up the spokes in the Nashua area and the Lakes Region. “These beds are critical to retaining individuals in treatment and keeping individuals engaged in their communities,” former Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers said.
The federal grant that funds the Doorway ends at the end of 2020. The state has yet to secure funds to continue the program into 2021, but a Department of Health and Human Services spokesman said Gov. Chris Sununu and the department were confident the federal money will keep flowing.
Homelessness
At the beginning of the year, Manchester officials and Elm Street business owners put a spotlight on the ills of homeless camps and panhandling. The police department responded by installing surveillance cameras along Elm Street and stepping up patrols downtown. The city cleared homeless camps, one after another.
Human stories reminded us that homelessness is a much bigger problem for the people living through it.
We got to know Janet Belanger, the Manchester woman who had to leave her apartment when her rent nearly doubled. We met John Higgins, the man struggling to save up for an apartment after finally landing a job in a scrapyard. We mourned Peter Thompson, the 43-year-old Marine veteran who died in a tent near the Amoskeag Bridge in February.
This year also saw some meaningful steps forward.
Manchester convened a task force on homelessness. Doug Howard started work as the city’s first homeless coordinator in September.
The New Horizons shelter stepped up to meet increasing needs in the city, opening during the day, and expanding from 78 beds to a winter maximum of 138.
But the shelter still does not have enough beds for everyone who needs a warm place to sleep. The shelter has had to turn people away on the coldest nights.
And the city is still straining to keep its homeless residents safe. In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Manchester’s Welfare Department had already spent more than 40 percent of its annual budget, said director Charleen Michaud.
She said she hoped other cities would work to expand their emergency shelter and affordable housing programs.
Bail reform
The bail reform law went into effect in 2018, but it has come under fire this year. The law was intended to release people who are not dangerous, but who cannot afford to pay cash bail. If a judge or bail commissioner decides a defendant is too dangerous to let out of jail, the defendant can be held without bail.
But as police across the state made clear, the law had unintended consequences. Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano spoke out about defendants re-arrested when they were out on bail, sometimes several times, and about defendants failing to show up for court. Tuftonboro Police Chief Andrew Shagoury said rural cops can’t get bail commissioners to visit rural police stations to decide bail, because they are no longer receiving their $40 payment for each bail hearing.
The bail reform law is not the issue, contended University of New Hampshire law professor Albert “Buzz” Scherr. He has said the problem is the way bail commissioners and police are applying the law.
He said a police officer can argue to a bail commissioner that a person under arrest is dangerous and should not be released. Bail commissioners could order a defendant held overnight if the person is dangerous, so a judge can decide bail the next day. But in several of the cases cited by Manchester police, that did not happen, Scherr said.
A panel of police, attorneys and state legislators are reviewing possible changes to the law. Sununu has expressed interest in setting up a bail reform commission of his own.
In December, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the bail reform law does allow high cash bail for defendants who are not considered dangerous, but are flight risks.
Capano keeps noting arrests after release on personal recognizance bail in police press releases.
In a statement, Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said data needs to be collected to determine the effect of bail reform. She said in September that the state Attorney General’s office had received a grant to collect that data.
“Relying on anecdotes is challenging,” she wrote.
Randolph tragedy
Around 6:30 p.m. on June 21, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club pulled out of the Mount Jefferson View Motel in Randolph onto Route 2. They rode less than half a mile before a truck swerved into their path, killing seven riders and wounding two more.
Truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was charged in their deaths and with aggravated driving under the influence.
The crash set off a firestorm in Massachusetts, when it was revealed that officials there should have revoked Zhukovskyy’s license, but failed to process his and some 2,000 other out-of-state violations.
A review of New Hampshire’s driving records found seven licenses that should have been revoked, and a two-year backlog of notices to drivers.
The motorcyclists’ loved ones grieved the seven lives cut short in Randolph: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Albert “Woody” Mazza, 49, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.
Zhukovskyy faces 23 charges in the crash, including seven counts of negligent homicide. Coos County Attorney John G. McCormick filed paperwork that calls for jury selection in Zhukovskyy’s trial to begin November 2020. If convicted, Zhukovskyy could face up to 378 years in prison.
Northern Pass
A decade-long fight ended July 19, when the New Hampshire Supreme Court dealt a death blow to the Northern Pass project.
Eversource proposed the Northern Pass in 2010. The proposed 192-mile, $1.6 billion power line from Pittsburg to Deerfield would have brought hydroelectric power from Quebec to New England.
An Eversource spokesman said the project would have meant 3 million fewer tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, $30 million for towns in payments-in-lieu-of-taxes, and about 2,600 construction jobs.
Conservation groups and residents across the state spent years rallying against the transmission line, arguing it would have despoiled New Hampshire’s natural beauty.
In 2018, a state regulatory committee rejected the Northern Pass. Eversource appealed, but the committee refused to reconsider. The power company appealed to the state Supreme Court, which sided with regulators.
Eversource pulled the plug on Northern Pass a week after the ruling came down. The company had already spent $318 million on the project.
Opponents celebrated the demise of Northern Pass in August by burning a model of a high-voltage tower in Stewartstown.
County attorney
The second half of 2019 featured tense months in the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office, after Michael Conlon — the top prosecutor in the largest county in the state — became the subject of unprecedented scrutiny by the Attorney General’s office.
State prosecutors assumed control over the management of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office on Sept. 9, as Conlon was the subject of a vote of no confidence by every police department in the county.
Conlon, a Democrat with no experience in criminal law, was elected last November.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said complaints from police departments and the public, not politics, led her office to take over prosecutorial duties at the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office.
State prosecutors moved into the office after public outcry from police and members of the public of the handling of a number of cases by Conlon.
Bear Brook victims ID’d
In June, New Hampshire authorities announced a break in a decades-long mystery, releasing the identities of three of the four Bear Brook murder victims.
Authorities said Marlyse Elizabeth Honeychurch — a twice-divorced California mother raising two daughters — was the adult woman whose remains were discovered in a steel barrel in forests outside Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown in 1985.
They also identified her two daughters, whose remains were discovered at Bear Brook — Marie Elizabeth Vaughn, older daughter of Marylse Honeychurch; and Sarah Lynn McWaters, her younger child.
Prior to this, officials didn’t know the murder victims but were confident who killed them — a man known as Robert Evans in Manchester who died in a California prison in 2010.
The identity of the fourth child — the so-called middle child — who is Evans’ biological daughter and would have been a preschooler at the time of her death, remains a mystery. She was found with Honeychurch’s youngest daughter inside a steel drum, 15 years after the other two bodies were discovered.
Marlyse Elizabeth Honeychurch was born in 1954 in Stamford, Conn. Marie Elizabeth Vaughn, was born in 1971 in Artesia, Calif., and would have been grade-school age at the time of her death. Sarah Lynn McWaters was born in 1977 in Hawaiian Gardens, Calif., and would have been a preschooler when murdered.
Monarchs call it quits
In May, the Manchester Monarchs put professional hockey in the Queen City on ice when team officials announced the 2018-2019 season was the organization’s last.
This winter marked the first in 18 years without a professional hockey team skating in the city-owned downtown arena, currently named the SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs started in Manchester as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings when the arena opened in 2001.
Both Monarchs and the arena prospered, sparking a downtown revival. In its third year, the team drew a league-best average attendance of 9,141 fans per game, its best year.
Four years ago, the Kings opted to move its AHL affiliate to southern California, and the Manchester Monarchs moved to the lower-level East Coast Hockey League for the 2015-16 season.
The team reported dwindling attendance figures following the move. In its final season in Manchester, the team drew an average of 2,400 spectators per game.
Manchester VA Bible
A dispute at the Manchester VA Medical Center over a display that includes a Bible drew the interest of White House officials in 2019.
The Missing Man Table memorial at the hospital honors missing veterans and prisoners of war. A federal lawsuit filed in May by James Chamberlain, a U.S. Air Force veteran, claims it should be a memorial to all who have served, regardless of their beliefs.
The Bible featured in the Missing Man Table display was donated by a Bedford man, now 100, who was a former POW in a German prison camp. He did not carry it during the war, but was given the Bible by a family member after he escaped captivity and returned home.
In May, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), based in New Mexico, filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Chamberlain, claiming the inclusion of the Bible in the display is unconstitutional.
VA officials initially removed the Bible from the display, then reversed course and returned it after an outcry from other patients.
In August, Vice President Mike Pence sent a message to the Manchester VA Medical Center during a speech at The American Legion’s national convention in Indianapolis.
“You might’ve heard even today that there’s a lawsuit to remove a Bible that was carried in World War II from a Missing Man Table at a VA hospital in New Hampshire,” Pence told the veterans in Indianapolis. “Let me be clear: Under this administration, VA hospitals will not be religion-free zones.”
“We will always respect the freedom of religion of every veteran of every faith,” said Pence, an evangelical Christian. “And my message to the New Hampshire VA hospital is: The Bible stays.”
The lawsuit is currently in the discovery phase, which extends to March 2020.
Quality Inn shootout
Retailers along Manchester’s busy South Willow Street commercial corridor were on edge last spring, after a 15-hour standoff with police in March at a Queen City hotel that left three people dead.
Autopsies completed on Christian St. Cyr, 26, and Brandie Tarantino St. Cyr, 21 — who were found dead inside the Quality Inn in Manchester on March 28, following a standoff with federal and local law enforcement — determined Christian’s cause of death to be the “combined effects of environmental hypothermia, blunt penetrating injuries, and acute intoxication by fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine,” according to the Attorney General’s office.
Brandie Tarantino St. Cyr’s autopsy determined that the cause of her death was the “combined effects of environmental hypothermia and acute intoxication by fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.” The manner of death for both was listed as undetermined.
According to the AG’s office, special agent Jean Drouin of the Drug Enforcement Administration and detective Cliff Ellston of the Manchester Police Department both discharged their weapons during the standoff on March 27 at the inn with Stephen Marshall, 51, who authorities said was killed by gunfire. Marshall died of “multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk and extremities.”
Marshall, who had a long criminal record, died after he burst through a broken first-floor window in the hotel and started firing, police have said. Ellston and Drouin returned fire.
The shooting started a lengthy standoff at the hotel, located just off South Willow Street.
The hotel was evacuated, one of the city’s main commercial thoroughfares was shut down and the 15-hour standoff ensued.
Police made contact with two additional people inside the hotel, as SWAT officers came under sporadic gunfire from inside the hotel over a nine-hour span. Eventually a SWAT team breached the hotel room, and officers found Christian St. Cyr and Brandie Tarantino St. Cyr dead inside the room.
A report regarding whether the use of force was justified is expected to be released once the investigation is completed.
