Union Street Search for Harmony

Working on the Harmony Montgomery disappearance, police exchanged refrigerators during a search at an apartment on Union Street in Manchester on June 14. In October, Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, was charged with the murder of the little girl, who had not been seen since late 2019.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Record high home prices, record low unemployment

Home prices soared to a record $460,000 median price in May and June before the market showed signs of slowing near year’s end. Unemployment hit a record low 2% for three straight months over the summer before creeping up.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy Not Guilty

People upset with the not-guilty verdict gathered outside following the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster on Aug. 9. Zhukovskyy was charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders in a 2019 crash in Randolph. After the verdict, Zhukovskyy, a Ukrainian national, was taken into custody by immigration authorities.
Northfield homicide Interstate Search

Law enforcement officers searched for evidence in the median of Interstate 93 in Northfield in connection with the murders of a mother and her two sons in August. A juvenile was later arrested in the case.
Barron found guilty

Armando Barron was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Jonathan Amerault of Keene.

Previously published Union Leader stories were used in compiling this list.