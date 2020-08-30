PORTSMOUTH - Our small tour group is walking through Portsmouth on a sunny Friday morning. Our guide points out sites along the way — a stately mansion with an ornate fence, the North Church steeple towering over Market Square, and the picturesque waterfront vista stretching behind it all.
A stream of coffee-getters meanders around Market Square, and the steady banging of construction projects already competes with the rev of motorcycles and car horns of resident and tourist traffic. But somehow it still feels too quiet from where I’m standing.
There’s a silent awkwardness that hangs over our group as we weave around a mile-long stretch of this historic seaport. Attempts at conversation feel a bit stilted — something made more pronounced by the pandemic-forced masks that hide our expressions.
There are six of us — four from New Hampshire and two from Connecticut — on this tour of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH).
This isn’t a fun, feel-good kind of walk. We’d all signed up for a Sankofa Walking Tour entitled “Port of Entry: Boys and Girls for Sale.” I had known this side of Portsmouth’s history, but after the past six months of social, political and racial unrest in the country, I wanted see what this experience might feel like at a time when people are both paralyzed by uncertainty and galvanized by conviction.
Still, when we stop in front of the 1761 Stoodley’s Tavern on Hancock Street, I can’t help but wince and shuffle my feet as Angela Matthews, longtime tour guide for the BHTNH, starts to describe what once took place inside. She’s conjuring Colonial life, when Portsmouth was a prosperous merchant community — and “an entry point of the slave trade in New Hampshire.”
“You look at the cityscape and you see all these beautiful homes,” Matthews says, “but that wouldn’t have been possible without free labor. It just would not have been possible.”
She talks about how some historical narratives become etched in time with an abundance of records, while others are obscured or remain frustratingly out of reach — just a glimpse here and there in a property tax bill, a bill of sale or notation in a church register.
“America got prosperous on the backs of enslaved Africans,” JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the BHTNH, had told me in a telephone interview a few days before the tour. “Some people contest that in two ways: that Blacks never contributed to the development of the country and that Blacks had no skills to contribute to the development of the country. Every time we turn around, we are finding out that that belief is just not true.
“Even today when you tell people that slavery was in New Hampshire and that Portsmouth was a sales port — an auction block — people don’t believe you,” she said.
Sign of the times
With the death of Civil Rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death and a national debate about public monuments, this tour — with talk of Northern slavery in our collective history — is uncomfortable. But, that’s the point.
“I’ve seen that interest and deep desire to learn more, to talk about anti-racist work, and to really understand our past more. I see that in communities, with people who call to ask questions or donate” to BHTNH, says the Jamaica-born Boggis, who has lived for the past 39 years in Milford. “It’s a constant process of learning and unlearning.”
That concept plays out for me when the tour group — a range of skin tones and experiences — disperses and I head back out to find some of the markers that weren’t on our tour. I’m in Prescott Park, taking a picture by the waterfront when two voices call out a greeting. I turn and recognize two women from the earlier tour. What follows is a cathartic 25-minute exchange of ideas, and it feels like a relief to start a conversation.
Follow the trail
Throughout Portsmouth, the BHTNH’s distinctive bronze plaques are a sobering counterpoint to the city’s quaint charm.
At the grand Moffatt Ladd House and Garden on Market Street, there is also a banner that stretches along the white picket fence in front of the stately blue-gray home, which is owned by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of New Hampshire. The banner bears three names with ties to this house: Revolutionary War General William Whipple, signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and Prince Whipple and Winsor Moffatt, enslaved Africans who signed their names to a petition asking the state Legislature to abolish slavery in 1779.
All were seeking freedom of some kind: William Whipple for an American independence against British rule; Prince Whipple and Winsor Moffatt for the end to their enslavement in the emerging country. A BHTNH sign nearby includes these details about the petition: “The lawmakers tabled the petition. The local newspaper printed the text in its issue of July 15, 1780 ‘for the amusement’ of its readers.”
That kind of dichotomy can be seen all along the route, including several properties that are part of the Strawbery Banke Museum, including Stoodley’s Tavern, the 1766 William Pitt Tavern and the Sherburne House, which was built in two phases in about 1695 and 1702.
“Portsmouth’s historic Stoodley’s Tavern is a local patriotic icon,” according to “Black Portsmouth: Three Centuries of African-American Heritage,” by Mark J. Sammons and Valerie Cunningham. “It was a gathering place of patriots during the months preceding the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. Tradition holds that it was to this building that Paul Revere came on Dec. 13, 1774, with the news that the British were sending man-of-war shiploads of troops from Boston to secure the arms at His Majesty’s Castle of William and Mary (now Fort Constitution) in New Castle.
“But Stoodley’s Tavern is equally a symbol of oppression. Only a decade earlier it was the site of public slave auctions,” where “Negro” adults and children were put on display along with imported products such as rum and cotton wool and sold to the highest bidders for cash or “good merchantable items,” according to “Black Portsmouth.”
Across the street from the tavern is the Goodwin Mansion, moved from Islington Street to the museum grounds in the mid- 1960s. It was home at one point to Icabod Goodwin, who served for two years as governor of New Hampshire at the beginning of the Civil War.
“It’s a complicated story. Goodwin was an abolitionist and gave a very powerful speech we have a record of, (but) he also ran a cotton mill here in Portsmouth for a time,” said Lawrence Yerdon, president and CEO of Strawbery Banke. “As you know, the cotton wasn’t grown (here). It was grown in the South. So that’s an interesting conversation that we can begin to have with our visitors — about that conflict in people’s lives.
“It’s a terribly difficult subject, and it’s a difficult story to tell here in Portsmouth, too, because we really like to talk about … all the heroes (of the Revolutionary War) that have passed through this town. And they were heroes, but there is a much larger story to tell. We hope to tell it better,” Yerdon tells me in a telephone interview.
A 1950s chapter
Strawbery Banke’s next hopes to raise funds for restoration of the Penhallow House on Washington Street, Yerdon said. After the Revolutionary War, some freed slaves came here to register manumissions (consents to freedom by former owners) with Samuel Penhallow, a justice of the peace.
But the time period Yerdon wants to represent is the 1950s, when the house, divided into apartments, was part of a Black community in the Puddle Dock neighborhood. (Though the Civil Rights Act wouldn’t be signed until 1964, the Civil Rights Movement was underway in the 1950s.)
“Our research shows that there was a Black family who lived in that house — the Kenneth Richardson family. There were two generations that lived in an apartment in that building,” Yerdon said. “Richardson was a really fascinating character. It would appear that he was the first black supervisor at the Navy Yard, and he was a popular guy because he had a dance band. He also was the neighborhood barber,” Yerdon said. “We’d like to see in a couple of years a fully restored apartment.
“And it will be a really great contrast because we have a White navy yard worker (represented) in the Driscoll House in the front of the campus. So, we’ll be able to compare these two families during the same time period. (It’s a) more complete story,” he said.
Step into their shoes
“There are certain avenues that have been introduced into my life, and they’re starting to connect,” says Sonya Martino, who is sitting on a stone bench in the African Burying Ground Memorial Park. “I had heard about JerriAnne maybe 10 years ago (through) an interview she did on TV. It piqued an interest in me — a seed that was planted. I got a chance to meet her in Keene at a program at Keene State College and learned she was affiliated with the BHTNH.”
Martino says she literally wears her heart on her sleeve. She shows me the shirt she has on beneath her sweater. The date 1619 stretches across the front.
“When The 1619 Project came out, that really lit a fire in me,” Martino says of a movement that calls for recognition of 1619 as the year the first Africans stepped on English-occupied territory at Point Comfort, today’s Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va. It also calls for an acknowledgement of ripple effects still being felt 401 years later.
“I learned about (the project) from the book club, ‘Talking about Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward and Being Part of the Solution,’ at the Peterborough Town Library, in the town where I live,” Martino says. “We discussed books such as ‘So You Want To Talk About Race’ by Ijeoma Oluo, ‘How To Be an Antiracist’ by Ibram X. Kendi, ‘White Fragility’ by Robin DiAngelo, ‘The New Jim Crow: Mass incarceration in The Age of Colorblindness’ by Michelle Alexander, and many others.
“As adults, we need to take charge of educating ourselves,” Martino says. “I believe ego plays a huge part in the way people react to things. Allow information in. Have some empathy. Wear someone else’s shoes. It’s not that difficult. Set your ego aside and open your heart.”
Martino is portraying Ona Marie “Oney” Judge, an enslaved woman who in 1796 fled George and Martha Washington’s executive estate in Philadelphia, then the nation’s capital, and made her way to New Hampshire’s Seacoast. As recounted in the 2017 book “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge,” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the two-term president who was instrumental in drafting the Constitution of the United States in 1787 launched a protracted manhunt for Judge. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 bolstered that stance.
Judge was never freed, but she was never recaptured. Though she would still grapple with loss and poverty, she married a free Black sailor named Jack Staines and raised a family in Greenland. She died in 1848.
Symbolically freed
As for the signers of the petition from 1779, Cunningham’s research indicates six became “free and independent family heads” — Peter Warner, Pharaoh Shores, Jack Odiorne, Prince Whipple, Cesar Gerrish and Romeo Rindge.”
In a largely symbolic move in 2013, New Hampshire granted posthumous freedom to more than a dozen signers, among them Zebulon Gardner, Cipio Hubbarb and Kittindge Tuckerman.
The unraveling of slavery began in the Revolutionary War, with incremental legislation chipping away at it through the middle of the 19th century. Matthews says that by the 1820s, slavery was no longer “in fashion” in New Hampshire, that economics and philosophical sentiment had shifted.
New Hampshire abolished slavery in 1857. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution came at the end of the Civil War in 1865.
For a list of upcoming Sankofa Tours and more information about Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire programs throughout the state, visit blackheritagetrailnh.org or call 570-8469.