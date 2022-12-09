The 11th annual Tower of Toys initiative is accepting unwrapped children’s toys, sports equipment, art supplies, cosmetics, movie certificates, and gift cards to benefit 10 nonprofit organizations that work with children and families in need.
Donations will be distributed to: Dover Children’s Home, Friends of Aine, Friends of Forgotten Children, My Turn, Nashua Children’s Home, New Generation, Roca Kidz Club, Spaulding Academy & Family Services, Walk with a Child, and Webster House.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15, in one of the following ways:
Deliver donations to the Beacon Building Atrium at 814 Elm St. in Manchester.
Order gifts online and ship them directly to the Red Arrow Diner Corporate Offices, 814 Elm St., Suite 102, Manchester, 03101.
Online monetary donations are welcome to help sponsors purchase gifts to ensure there are gifts available for all age groups. The donations can also be used toward tax deductions. Visit www.facebook.com/toweroftoysnh for a PayPal link or QR code.
In addition, Tower of Toys 2022 sponsors Industry East and Shopper’s Pub + Eatery are donating a portion of their sales on Saturday, Dec. 10 to Tower of Toys.
A holiday reception will be held at the Beacon Building from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 15. The event is open to the public and will feature refreshments and live music.
Tower of Toys is sponsored by the Red Arrow Diner, Angels Sewing and Quilting, the Beacon Building, Colliers, Cross Insurance, Dick Pratte Cabinetry, Downdog Flow Yoga & Pilates, Flexecution Inc., Firefly American Bistro & Bar, Industry East, JDS Flooring, Just Flow Events & Marketing, Melanson, and Shopper’s Pub + Eatery.