Tower of Toys

Toys ready for distribution to local nonprofits are on display in December 2021.

 Provided by Tower of Toys

The 11th annual Tower of Toys initiative is accepting unwrapped children’s toys, sports equipment, art supplies, cosmetics, movie certificates, and gift cards to benefit 10 nonprofit organizations that work with children and families in need.

Donations will be distributed to: Dover Children’s Home, Friends of Aine, Friends of Forgotten Children, My Turn, Nashua Children’s Home, New Generation, Roca Kidz Club, Spaulding Academy & Family Services, Walk with a Child, and Webster House.