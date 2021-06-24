JEFFERSON — Opal “Polly” Bronson, the longest-serving municipal clerk in New Hampshire, is calling it a day after 54 years.
Bronson, who turns 82 in July, tendered her resignation on June 1 to the Board of Selectmen, who appointed Linda Cushman to complete her one-year term, which ends March 9, 2022.
Since 1967, Bronson has been elected 54 consecutive times as town clerk, and with one exception has run unopposed.
Bronson, who with her late husband Vernard B. “Butch” Bronson, a former K9 officer with the New Hampshire State Police, had four daughters and five grandchildren, said she saw “a lot of stuff” as town clerk.
She said she’ll miss “the people” who she worked with, “but I won’t miss the computer. That’s what did me in,” she said with a laugh.
Selectman Norman Brown said long-serving clerks like Bronson had to adjust to doing not only more work, but using a computer to do it and “that’s a huge curve” of learning.
Regardless, Bronson excelled at her job, he said.
“She’s an awesome public servant. Polly embodies the heart and soul of community service. Her character and personality will be missed,” said Brown.
Selectman Mike Meehan said Bronson has consistently been the top vote-getter in municipal elections and that all candidates for office have gauged their popularity based on their vote total compared with hers.
He said during a celebration of Bronson on Tuesday evening at the Jefferson Community Center that the selectmen were “shocked” to learn of her departure, but nonetheless “happy for Polly.”
Her career began in her family home so as to best accommodate the varied schedules of residents in this rural, farming community. “The people just came,” she said, “It was fun.”
Over the years, the number and variety of forms that she had to handle increased dramatically. Using a manual typewriter, she recorded births, deaths and marriages and registered cars, then boats and trailers. She also presided over local, state and federal elections.
When a road was built through her family home, Bronson relocated her operations to Town Hall, which earlier this year was struck by a major fire.
Meehan said town records “were intact, but not unscathed” by the fire, and that the recovery of them is ongoing and has also led to some surprising finds, which will be made public.
Meehan added that the town will also miss Bronson’s institutional memory. And he will miss chatting with her.
Bronson said she has no plans to leave town or to take up golf.
“I’m not going to go anywhere, I’m happy in my home,” she said.