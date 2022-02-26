Want to know what makes a New Hampshire community tick?
Go to its annual town meeting.
“Town meeting reveals the community,” says Rebecca Rule, author of the 2012 book, “Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in New Hampshire.”
“It is the community, and it’s a study in human nature,” she said. “People gather once a year to discuss the issues facing their town and decide what to do about it.”
In towns that still hold traditional annual meetings, it’s a chance to gather with neighbors you might not have seen for a while and argue, cajole and persuade.
In communities that adopted the so-called SB 2 form of town meeting, that debate happens at deliberative sessions held a few weeks before voting day, where voters can influence what goes on the town ballot.
This year, amid the usual articles about zoning ordinances, teacher contracts and town budgets, angst over social issues such as mask mandates, voting integrity and educational materials has found its way onto the March 8 ballot in many communities.
Attorney Bob Casassa, who has been Hampton’s town moderator for 18 years, said he would advise anyone considering moving into a community to attend its annual town and school district meetings.
If you want to know what the town is like, he said, “Take a seat and spend a couple hours, and you’ll find out.
“From my experience, each of them is different, each of them has a different flavor,” Casassa said. “There are a lot of similarities, but I think it’s an interesting insight into a community: who comes out, what do they say, how do they say it.”
.
Four towns — Conway, Deerfield, Hopkinton and Plymouth — will be voting on whether to allow Keno, a game of chance run by the New Hampshire Lottery. Conway is also voting on whether to allow retail sports betting.
Exeter voters will decide whether to lease or purchase body cameras for the town’s 26 sworn police officers and whether to spend $25,000 to create a town-wide “Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan.”
In New London, voters will consider adopting a ban on single-use plastic bags at retailers in town.
.
Cordell Johnston, town moderator and 30-year resident of Henniker, cautioned against judging a town based solely on what appears on its town or school district warrant.
“I would look at what the result is,” he said. “Because any town might have a group of 25 citizens who would be willing to support a plastic-bag ban and they get an article on the warrant, but it might be defeated by a 10 to 1 vote,” he said.
One hot issue this year in many New Hampshire towns is a petitioned warrant article to get rid of vote-counting machines, Johnston noted. But in the first test of the idea, a special town meeting held in Greenland in December, voters overwhelmingly rejected it.
“It will be interesting to see how those go,” he said. “That may tell you a little bit about the extent to which they trust the election process that the town has in place.”
.
School-related issues are always hot topics.
In Thornton, a petitioned warrant article proposes that the school district “shall make all instructional materials, including, but not limited to, textbooks, printed matter and/or materials in electronic form used in classrooms available to the general public in a ‘School Text Reference Section’ within the Thornton NH Public Library.”
Voters in the Kearsarge Regional School District (which serves Bradford, Newbury, New London, Sutton, Springfield, Warner and Wilmot) will decide whether to spend $22 million to renovate a wing at Kearsarge Regional High School for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Applied Arts and Math) education.
In Seabrook, a citizens petition proposes raising $100,000 for an additional full-time school resource office for the town’s elementary and middle schools. The article was not recommended by the board of selectmen or the budget committee.
Levels of discontent
Rule, who lives in Northwood, said when she looks at the warrant articles in her town this year, “I see that it’s people who are seeking to pull power away from the center.”
On the town side, there are petitioned articles to reduce the size of the town budget committee, rescind the police commission and require any new full-time positions be approved by town meeting voters.
“Those aren’t money items. They’re about who has the say,” Rule said.
If you look at the school district warrant this year, she said, “I think that you would guess that there’s some discontent related to COVID.”
A petitioned article, Article 9, wants the Northwood school board to “acknowledge the right of parents and legal guardians to make medical and healthcare related decisions for their children, and further to reflect that right in all school board decisions.”
Another petitioned article would require the school board and superintendent to post links to all curricula taught at Northwood Elementary School, including lesson plans, textbook titles and authors, surveys and any required reading materials, “to allow for transparency of information for the taxpayers, parents and guardians” of students.
The language was changed at the deliberative session, so that voters are now “requesting,” rather than “requiring” the school district to post educational materials, Rule said, after the town moderator pointed out that such an article would be purely advisory.
“Our moderator explained that you cannot require a school board to do that,” she said. “They control the policy.”
“It makes me sad to think that people in town have that level of discontent,” Rule said. “And it’s also not unexpected.”
“That’s what petitioned articles are for, for people to sort of speak in a formal way and say, here is something we’re concerned about.”
On March 8, residents will see how many of their neighbors feel the same way.
.
In Boscawen, voters will decide whether to adopt property tax exemptions for wind-powered systems and wood-heating energy systems.
A solar tax exemption is also on the ballot in Nottingham, where voters also will consider adopting a tax cap and directing the school board to allow public access to all collective bargaining negotiations.
.
The articles that prompt the most debate often involve spending money — but not always.
Johnston recalled one town meeting in Henniker where a petitioned warrant article called for moving a portion of a dirt road “because the property owner had his house on one side of the road and his barn on the other side of the road.”
The problem was a conservation easement on the land where the road was proposed to be moved.
“You might think that the only people who would care would be the property owner and whoever held the conservation easement, but it became a very heated debate,” Johnston said.
“There were very good arguments on both sides and the debate went on for, I’d say, close to an hour.”
Then came the revelation that the landowner actually lived in Massachusetts and only spent weekends and vacations in Henniker, Johnson said with a chuckle.
“When that fact came out kind of late in the debate, you could sort of sense people’s opinions turning, and it was shortly after that that the article was tabled,” he recalled.
The determined landowner returned the next year, and the article passed.
That’s about as local as an issue can be.
But sometimes the petitioned articles submitted at town meeting reflect national or social issues. Past town warrants have included resolutions concerning nuclear weapons and gay marriage.
.
Some town warrants, including in Amherst and Hampton, include a resolution opposing the retail sale of dogs and cats in pet stores in town, “to stop the puppy mill pipeline.” If passed, the resolution would be sent to the governor and state lawmakers.
.
Rule, who wrote an “obituary” for her town of Northwood when it adopted SB 2, cherishes New Hampshire’s town meeting tradition.
“For one day a year, we are the legislators at town meeting — which is different than voters,” Rule said. “At the polls, we’re the voters, but at town meeting, we are the legislators, and that’s a big difference.”
Henniker’s Johnston, who until recently was the government affairs counsel for the New Hampshire Municipal Association, is also a fan of the traditional town meeting.
Any town resident 18 or older can participate in this very direct form of democracy, he said.
“I think some people would say that it’s a strange form of government because it’s so unusual, but I think others would say that it is impressive that towns can still be governed this way and that it is pretty effective,” he said.
Johnston has an answer for those who say it’s an outmoded form of government: “I’d say compare it to Congress or even to a state legislature. It functions pretty well.”
“When you think about it, this is the town’s legislative body, and it accomplishes all of its legislation for the entire year in one day.”