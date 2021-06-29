On the Road to Wellness, an adult mental health wellness center, hopes to open a transitional home on Sheffield Road in Manchester.
The home for up to three adults is part of the state’s Step-Up Step-Down pilot program, which aims to provide short-term, non-clinical, transitional housing and peer support for adults managing their mental health. The participants will be able to stay up to 90 days, according to David Blacksmith, executive director.
On the Road, which operates in Manchester and Nashua, has offered peer support services for those 18 and older who are managing their mental health recovery and wellness for the past 25 years, according to its website.
The location at 59 Sheffield Road — close to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — is in an industrial zone, but On the Road received a variance from the zoning board of adjustment to change the use from professional offices to a congregate housing facility. The plan heads to the planning board on Thursday for final approval.
As part of the state’s 10-year mental health plan, the Bureau of Mental Health Services reached out to peer support agencies to open up to 40 beds statewide to help those who don’t need institutional care, but are not ready for independent living. Similar homes have opened in Keene and Nashua and another in Portsmouth is set to open soon.
The home on Sheffield Road will be the first for On the Road, Blacksmith said. The program will be staffed 24/7 by certified peer specialists. Like its other programs, Step-Up Step-Down will help members develop self-expertise and life goals.
“We believe in the peer support model to provide for folks who have mental health challenges,” he said. “Usually it’s not individuals in crisis, but individuals who have gone through their crisis and are trying to stabilize themself or find support.”
One of the goals of the pilot program is to serve as an alternative to psychiatric hospitalization or emergency room boarding, which is the “Step-Up” portion of the program. The “Step-Down” part is for those coming out of inpatient settings such as New Hampshire Hospital or Cypress Center.
The former professional office space looks and feels like a house.
“We did not want it to be institutional,” Blacksmith said. “We are happy with where it is located because we didn’t necessarily want to be in a stereotypical neighborhood nor did we want it in highly commercial.”
The members of the house will be encouraged to participate in day programs offered by On the Road. Free transportation will be provided.
Individuals with convictions relating to physical or sexual assault, violence, arson or “any conduct that represents evidence of behavior that could endanger the well-being of others” are disqualified from the program.
The program is paid for by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The program is free to participants.
Blacksmith expects more homes could open in the future.
On the Road hopes to open the home on Aug. 2.