A fter being tucked away in basements and closets for decades, a treasure trove of glass negatives — including some that appear to be the work of renowned 19th-century Granite State photographer Nathan W. Pease — are shining a light on life and recreation in the White Mountains.
Over the past month, John Crocker, a Bedford resident with an interest in antique photography, has been sharing images on a Facebook page called Forgotten New Hampshire.
“I have had these glass negatives for years — babysitting them for a friend — but this Christmas I finally got a large-format scanner which would do them justice. There are about 100 glass negatives but most are scenic and many are in rough shape,” he said.
The collection, which features scenes from northern New Hampshire as well as the Haverhill, Mass., area, includes single-pane negatives which Crocker thinks are copies of original slides and others that are sandwiched with another glass plate or the original.
His favorites are shots that have a flurry of people in them, including one taken at the former Sunset Pavilion in North Conway (near what is today the Eastern Slope Inn). Though marred by scratches and spotting, the image feels playful and full of motion.
A crowd of more than 65 stretches across the grounds, the women’s long skirts skimming the ground. Others lean out second-floor windows, peering around a man jauntily perched on the porch roof and holding a sun umbrella. Down below, a group sits on the top of a horse-drawn carriage.
“I didn’t expect the response,” Crocker said of those who helped identify structures and vistas, or shared their own family experiences.
Stereoviews
Ron Walters, a Merrimack resident and White Mountains historian, immediately recognized some of the scenes, either because they matched those in his own collection or through his research.
“I saw (Crocker’s) post and said, “Wait a minute. They look like Pease stereoviews. It was amazing that he had some of the negatives. They are so incredible and fragile.”
Rising out of the tourism boom of the late 1800s, the mass-produced stereoviews, which were sold for just pennies, consisted of two photos with slightly varying perspectives mounted side-by-side on cardstock. When viewed through a “stereoscope” device, the viewer got a three-dimensional effect.
The most well-known firm in this area was the Littleton-based Kilburn Brothers Stereoscopic View Company, which had a catalog of thousands of views with annual production in the millions, Walters said.
“They first appeared in the 1850s and by the end of the 19th century nearly every home in America had a stereoscope and a collection of views,” Walters said, describing it as a sort of precursor to the View Master toys.
Pease died in 1918. It’s thought that most of his glass negatives were lost or discarded over the years.
“Finding a single one is very unusual, let alone a collection like the one (Crocker) posted. The Conway Historical Society has about 100, which is possibly the largest collection anywhere. Now we examine the scenes in much greater detail than we ever could from the printed stereoviews, which are often dirty or damaged and less detailed after 100 or 150 years of handling.”
Passed around
As Walters was adding color to the online black-and-white images, Crocker was reaching out to a former colleague, Paul Seavey: “Hey, remember those negatives? I still have them and they’re causing a stir online.”
About six years ago, Crocker and Seavey were in the break room of a Lowe’s home improvement store up north when Crocker mentioned that he was a history buff who collected daguerreotypes. Seavey asked if he’d be interested in looking at some old glass negatives his uncle, Robert Seavey, had salvaged from a building set for demolition in Haverhill, Mass.
“My uncle Bob once had what he called an antique shop — it was more of a junk shop, but that’s just semantics,” he said with a laugh. “This was back when they were going crazy in old cities, tearing down buildings (to pave the way for new construction projects). They called my uncle and said, ‘We’re going to tear down this building, do you want to take a look? He’d scour the buildings for old lamps, anything he could scavenge before the wrecking ball came.”
Still, the collection languished in storage, passed from his uncle, who moved from Massachusetts to Brentwood, to Seavey, who lives in Groveland, Mass., and then back again. After his uncle’s death, his aunt passed them to Seavey once more. He didn’t have a way to access the images, so they wound up in a closet.
Years later, Crocker put the negatives on a light table and then took pictures with his phone, but the light would bounce off the surface, blurring or obscuring images. So, as Seavey had done, he put the glass negatives on the shelf.
It wasn’t until this past Christmas, when Crocker got an Epsom Perfection V850 scanner to document his own antique collection, that he gave it another try.
Now able to see more details, Crocker thinks the stereoviews are likely Pease shots, but others, especially ones taken in Massachusetts, appear to have been taken a bit later, and he hasn’t been able to find a likely source.
Seavey, who is open to selling the collection, said he’s glad the images have been shared with so many people.
Hermit of Crawford Notch
One of the more intriguing stereoviews is of a man outside a ramshackle hut in the woods. The man is Jack Vials, better known as English Jack, or the Hermit of Crawford Notch. He was 85 when he died in 1912.
Walters hasn’t seen the glass negatives in person but himself recently added some stereoviews of Vials to his own collection.
Walters jokes that in the 19th century, “self-styled hermits” were key to tourism — that a hotel wasn’t truly a resort hotel “unless there was a resident hermit nearby.”
“(Vials) was a well-traveled Englishman who sailed the seas before coming to New Hampshire to work on the railroad through the notch. He was a favorite subject,” Walters said.
“He would invite uptight Victorian people into his shack in the woods and entertain them with tales of being in the British Navy and getting stranded on an island. He’d eat snakes and frogs and things to terrify visitors.
“He played into that persona. It’s said he’d dress well while living with family in winter but break out the old and dusty clothes for the summer season to make the right impression.”