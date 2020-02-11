BOSTON, Mass. - A Hancock man was caught with a loaded .32-caliber gun at Logan International Airport in Boston, Mass., last week, federal officials said.
The Hancock man was stopped last Friday, Feb. 7, when a TSA officer noticed the gun in the man’s belongings as he entered the checkpoint X-ray machine and state police were called to confiscate the weapon and detain the man for questioning.
The man, whose name was not released, was later allowed to take the handgun back to his vehicle.
Travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.
Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement.