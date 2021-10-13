Transportation Security Administration officers stopped 4,495 passengers attempting to carry firearms through airport security checkpoints in the first nine months of 2021, the agency announced Wednesday.
That’s up from 4,432 stops in 2019 and marks a 20-year record.
Officers found firearms at 248 different airports across the country.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most discoveries with 391, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 232 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston with 168, the agency said.
“The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement. “Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them.”
TSA officers prevented loaded guns from being carried by passengers onto aircraft at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport twice in one week in August, the third and fourth such incidents this year, officials said.
On Sunday morning, Aug. 8, a TSA officer detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun and a magazine containing six rounds in a male passenger’s backpack. Londonderry police responded and escorted the man to his vehicle to secure the firearm.
Later that same week, on Friday, Aug. 13, a TSA officer found a loaded .22 caliber pistol and 10 rounds — with one chambered — in a man’s carry-on bag. Londonderry police responded, cleared the gun and escorted the man to his vehicle to secure the gun.
The Aug. 13 incident marked the fourth time TSA agents have found a firearm at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) so far this year.
TSA agents caught two firearms at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in 2020, one in 2019, and four in 2018, according to Daniel Velez, a regional spokesman for the TSA.
TSA agents found more than 50 pounds of ammunition in a checked bag leaving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in January.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.
Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
Eleven firearms were discovered in a carry-on bag per every million passengers screened in the U.S. so far this year. TSA said the penalty for attempting to bring a firearm through airport security varies per case.
The agency noted the record was set with three months left to go in the calendar year, and despite the fact that the volume of travelers is down due to the coronavirus pandemic.