Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward announced a Laugh-a-Palooza comedy show May 1 to benefit Mark Shamaly, the good Samaritan who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the Everett Turnpike while attempting to aid another driver who had crashed moments before.
Shamaly, 59, is a former police officer and the head of security at Tupelo. Hayward said he joined the company in 2017 when it moved to its current Derry location.
“It’s always surprising when you know someone that has an accident like this, but it wasn’t surprising that he would be the good Samaritan doing something like that, because that’s just who Mark is,” Hayward said Wednesday.
When Hayward received the news of the accident from Shamaly’s wife, Barbara, he conveyed it to Mike Smith, the owner of Laugh Riot Productions and the venue’s comedy booker, who was there for a comedy show on Friday.
Hayward said Smith and several regular comedians know Shamaly and immediately wanted to help him in some way. They came up with the fundraiser event, which will feature comedians Francis Birch, Jason Merrill, Matt Barry, Kyle Crawford, Kennedy Richard, Joe Yannetty and maybe one or two surprise appearances. The show starts at 6 p.m. and may run a little over two hours.
All the money collected from ticket sales will be going to support Shamaly and his wife. The goal is to sell 514 tickets at $50 each, which will be enough money to give Shamaly a six-month period to heal without worrying about medical bills, Hayward estimates.
We’re going to work hard to make sure he doesn’t have to worry about money while he’s recovering,” Hayward said.
He said Tupelo serving staff also decided on their own to donate their tips to the fundraiser. Hayward said people can stop by the venue to drop off a cash donation, or buy mezzanine tickets if they want to donate without attending the show.
But he would love it if a lot of people showed up since they plan on live streaming it privately to Shamaly’s hospital bed. The hope is to not only give Shamaly a financial boost, but an emotional and spiritual boost.
“This is definitely a two-sided thing for us,” Hayward said.
In addition to the benefit show, Shamaly’s family has created a GoFundMe page, which has so far raised over $24,000.
Shamaly suffered head trauma, a broken shoulder, broken pelvis, numerous “shattered” ribs and punctured lungs, liver and aorta, according to the GoFundMe post.
“Mark faces a very long, painful and difficult road ahead of him and will be out of work for an extensive amount of time,” Barbara Shamaly wrote.
Shamaly was on his way to his other job, driving along Route 3 in Merrimack, when he pulled over at approximately 5:45 a.m. to help a crashed motorist who had spun out in the center median.
After Shamaly was struck, a Department of Transportation worker who was in the area and witnessed the incident immediately rendered aid to Shamaly, according to Barbara.
Crash scene investigators with New Hampshire State Police identified the hit-and-run driver as Jose Enrique Cruz Vasquez, 30, of Manchester, and arrested him. Vasquez is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and conduct after an accident.