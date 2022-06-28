KENSINGTON -- Police Sgt. Brad Von Haden has encountered his share of oddities while patrolling the streets, but few compare to the night he responded to a call about a possible domestic confrontation only to learn that it involved two women, a snapping turtle and a bowling ball that landed in the gutter -- literally.
The unusual call came June 7 when a resident reported that a car was parked on the wrong side of Route 150 facing oncoming traffic. The caller could hear people yelling and thought they were fighting.
Von Haden was nearby and rolled up to the scene minutes later, but before he could investigate, Nance Vestal and Janet Poch -- the two women who had prompted the call to police -- tried to bring him up to speed.
“We saved the turtle, but the bowling ball got loose,’” Vestal recalled telling him.
A confused Von Haden struggled to grasp how a turtle was connected to a bowling ball.
“I was trying to put two and two together and was like, ‘Were you bowling with the turtle?’ I wasn’t sure if the turtle was part of the bowling," he said. "I was trying to figure out how the bowling ball got into play with the turtle."
The picture became clearer as the two Candlepin Bowling Hall of Famers began to share their wild encounter with a snapping turtle after a night of bowling in Exeter.
Poch and Vestal, both from Lynn, Mass., were driving home from Exeter Bowling Lanes, where they bowl in a local league, when they spotted what appeared to be a harmless turtle in the middle of the darkened road around 10 p.m.
“I moved over just enough because if I didn’t move over I would have run over it,” Poch said.
After passing by, the pair realized they had to turn around and move the turtle out of the road.
As soon as they got back to the turtle, Vestal hopped out of the car and sprang into action. She thought it would be a simple rescue involving a quick grab and push to the side of the road a hasty exit.
But the turtle wasn’t having any of it.
“It hissed at me and turned around and tried to bite me,” Vestal recalled. At that point she realized she had a fierce snapper on her hands.
Vestal yelled to Poch, who was still in the car facing in the direction of the rescue, with the headlights illuminating the scene.
As she tried to draw up a plan, the quick-thinking Vestal remembered that she had her dog’s blanket in her car and figured it would offer the best protection against the resentful reptile.
“I just pulled it out of the car in a hurry. It was dark and you just never know when a car’s coming, but when I did that there was a box with balls in it. It tipped it over and off go two bowling balls down the street,” she said.
Vestal’s attention quickly turned to the runaway candlepin bowling balls belonging to Poch.
“The bowling balls got out!” she yelled to Poch as the two green and black balls rolled away.
At that point, Vestal decided to stick to the original rescue mission and deal with the balls later. She threw the blanket over the snapper as it continued to try to attack her, and after a brief struggle, she managed to scoop it up and carry it out of the road.
Once the snapper was safe, the search began for the missing balls. Vestal was able to find one in tall grass about 15 feet down the road, but the second ball was nowhere to be found after a search using a cellphone flashlight.
Just when they decided to call it quits for the night and suspend their search, Von Haden came along in his cruiser.
“Luckily I was close and I ran over. It was a pleasant surprise because when I went into that call I had assumed I was going into a domestic violence call,” he said. “After they both approached me, I realized shortly after meeting them that it was definitely a much better situation than I thought I was getting into.”
Von Haden used his flashlight to join the search that night, but he thought he was hunting for a large ten-pin ball.
“I’m originally from Wisconsin, so I’m used to what you guys call out here big ball bowling, so I was looking for an actual bowling ball that was in the weeds that night,” he said.
Unable to find the ball, Von Haden told the women he would return the next day to resume the search.
In the meantime, their friend found humor in their turtle-bowling ball drama and posted about the missing ball on social media in hopes that someone might find the ball.
The next day, Von Haden kept his promise and returned to search. He eventually found it off the road and brought it back to the station to be returned to Poch, who thought it would never be found and appreciated Von Haden’s assistance.
Poch and Vestal, who have been bowling together for nearly 30 years, now laugh about their first real gutter ball.
“The way I bowled that night, a lot of things were in the gutter. It was a bad night, and then we had that on top of it all,” Vestal said, laughing.