Two million dollar Mega Millions tickets were sold in New Hampshire, lottery officials said this weekend.
The winning numbers were: 17-21-27-43-56 Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 3X.
Both of these winning tickets were sold via the online sales platform, NH iLottery, according to spokeswoman Maura McCann. Neither of the New Hampshire tickets played the Megaplier which would have bumped their value to $3 million.
A $1 million ticket was also sold in Pennsylvania, lottery officials said.
There was no jackpot winning ticket for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated at $22 million.
New Hampshire sold a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket in July 2019.
Just as B4 Nominee Trust of 2019 out of Portsmouth won $108.5 million (cash option) on July 23, 2019. The ticket was sold at Brookside Market & Deli in Exeter.
No one purchased a grand prize winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $545 million for Monday’s drawing.
According to McCann, there have been 11 jackpot winners in the Powerball Game in New Hampshire since the Granite State since joined in 2010.
The list of previous winners is as follows:
Dean Leighton of Chester won $51 million (annuity option) on March 30, 1996. Ticket sold at Sandy’s Variety in Manchester
Mary and Jason Sanderson of Manchester won $66 million (annuity option) on Dec. 17, 1997. Ticket sold at N-N Express in Manchester
PB 10 and PB 90 Trust of Lewiston, Maine who won $25 million (annuity option) on Jan. 7, 1998. Ticket sold at Stateline Store Center Conway
Sidonia Trust of New York, N.Y., won $38 million (cash option) on Jan. 16, 1999. Ticket sold at Isinglass Country Store in Center Strafford
Pat and Erwin Wales of Bar Mills, Maine, won $41.4 million (cash option) on Aug. 27, 2001. Ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Rollinsford
Nicholas and Carolyn Zayka of Bolton, Mass., who won $42.9 million (cash option) on May 12, 2002. Ticket sold at P. K. Zylas Texaco – Weirs Beach
Aeetos Trust of North Conway, Rosemary Centola, Watertown, Mass., and Lawrence Centola, Watertown, Mass., won $70 million (cash option) on Aug. 30, 2003. Ticket sold at State Line Store in Center Conway
The Bow Trust of Portland, Maine, won $46 million (cash option) on Feb. 4, 2004. Ticket sold at Gary’s Beverage in Portsmouth
Dale Chellis and Toni Sergott of Lake Zurich, Ill.,who won $31.9 million on April 28, 2007. Ticket sold at the Plymouth Liquor Store, Plymouth
Robin Egg 2016 Nominee Trust who won $341.7 million (cash option) on July 30, 2016. Ticket sold at Hannaford Supermarket, Raymond
Good Karma 2018 Family Trust of Merrimack who won $352 million (cash option) on Jan. 6, 2018. Ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack