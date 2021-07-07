Two Amherst residents devoted to conserving the town’s culture and charm are being recognized as Citizens of the Year. On Sunday, John A. Harvey was named Amherst’s 2020 Citizen of the Year and Anne Krantz was honored as Amherst’s 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Amherst Lions Club.
Krantz has lived in town since 1983, and has volunteered on numerous local boards and committees that advocate for environmental maintenance and protection. “I am humbled and in total disbelief. It is a lifetime honor to be among those people chosen for this title,” Krantz said on Wednesday.
“I certainly gained more than I gave by having to work with so many outstanding people.” During her time in Amherst, she has served on the Amherst Conservation Committee, local planning board, stormwater committee, heritage commission, the State Pesticide Control Board and more.
“Amherst is a lovely and welcoming town with a strong tradition of volunteer boards and commissioners. Because I enjoyed so many of the people here, I stuck with it because it was certainly rewarding. I was always learning something,” said Krantz.
“This has been a privilege and truly, my good fortune.” Krantz, who was also a Cub Scout Pack 22 Den leader and created costumes for school plays, used her gardening skills to teach at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women.
“Anne’s kindness, combined with an infectious attitude, multiplies the good our many volunteers do for the community,” Nate Jensen, Lions president, said in a statement. Harvey, who was honored a year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also is being recognized for his longtime involvement with the town’s conservation commission.
Under his leadership, Harvey supervised the doubling of the conservation lands from 1,200 acres to more than 2,600 acres, according to a release.
He has also organized and recruited volunteers to help maintain 25 miles of trails in Amherst, and introduced technology for mapping and websites used to provide detailed trail maps, the release said.
“John is a forward thinker whose passion for the natural world and his financially sound business acumen continues to be a gift to the town of Amherst,” Reed Flowers, former Lions president, said in a statement.
“His quiet, behind-the-scenes contributions for the past 34 years benefits future generations and reminds its citizens the town’s resources are precious and worth protecting.”
Both honorees have a passion for conservation, according to members of the Amherst Lions Club. Krantz praised Harvey’s leadership, saying he was an inspiration to her as she learned the ropes of the conservation commission and its mission.
Harvey has been instrumental in teaching others how to conserve Amherst’s rural character, she said, thanking him for his devotion to the community.