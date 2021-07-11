Two big winning tickets in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot were sold in New Hampshire, including a $1 million winner sold in Manchester, state lottery officials confirmed Sunday.
The $1 million winner was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester, Maura McCann, Director of Marketing for the New Hampshire Lottery, confirmed Sunday.
The other winning ticket -- a $2 million winner -- was purchased through the NH iLottery online platform.
The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were: 1, 5, 29, 54 and 62 with Power Ball 03 and Power Play number 2.
Both winning tickets sold in New Hampshire matched all 5 winning numbers of 1 5 29 54 62, but not the Powerball number of 3 for Saturday’s drawing, McCann said.
The tickets sold online included the game’s Power Play option, which doubled its value to $2 million.
“For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times,” McCann said. “The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing. Last night’s Power Play number was 2, yet when matching five of the winning numbers and not the Powerball number with a power played ticket, regardless as to the Power Play number chosen, it becomes a $2 million prize.”
The odds of matching all five numbers without the Power Ball are 1: 11,688,054, according to the New Hampshire Lottery.
Lottery offices were not open Sunday, so the earliest either winner can step forward to claim their prizes would be Monday at 8 a.m.
The Wednesday, July 14, estimated Powerball jackpot is $137,000,000.