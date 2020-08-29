“Third time’s the charm.”
With their closest friends and relatives bearing witness, Chris Ellingson and Elizabeth Pasqual were married Saturday at Murphy’s Taproom & Carriage House in Bedford.
They didn’t let rain and a threat of thunderstorms get in the way of their celebration. “We’re just going to add that to our list of things,” said Pasqual last week.
That list includes a global pandemic.
The couple got engaged at the Ice Castles in early 2019. They planned a big wedding and set a date, May 2, 2020. Then last January, the venue they chose closed with no warning.
They scrambled to move the wedding to Murphy’s, where the helpful staff managed to accommodate their plans. But when the pandemic hit in March, closing restaurants across the state, they had to postpone.
They rescheduled the wedding for Aug. 29, not knowing how many of their original 175 guests would be able to attend. “We’re going on third time’s the charm,” Ellingson told the Sunday News in June.
It proved to be so.
The couple had to trim their guest list to 70 people, and the venue had to follow ever-changing safety protocols. There were bottles of sanitizer from a local distillery on each table, which could only have six guests each.
“It’s just good that the day is finally here,” Ellingson said a few days before the wedding. “We’ll make the most of it when it comes, spending time with family and friends.”
“People do have to wear masks,” his bride said. “So we’ll get some good pictures of that, but we’ll make it a good day.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I think everybody needs this, to let loose, have some drinks, dance and eat. I’d say we all need it right now.”
An empty chair was set aside at Saturday’s celebration.
Pasqual’s beloved “Grammy,” her paternal grandmother, Gloria Pasqual, died two weeks ago in Rhode Island.
The couple had gone to see her the week before. Pasqual brought her wedding gown. “I got to take some pictures with her, in my dress,” she said. “That was really special.”
What will they tell their own grandkids some day about this time in their lives?
“Expect the unexpected,” Ellingson said.
“We pretty much hope for the best, but expect the worst,” Pasqual added.
They have managed to hold onto their sense of humor — and each other — throughout the stress of the past six months. “It made us even better,” Pasqual said.
“I know they always say the hardest part is getting to the wedding,” the bride groom said. “It was definitely hard getting through the pandemic, and moving venues.”
But as they start their new life together, he said, “We’re ready for anything.”