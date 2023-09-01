UFO sighting

Stop by the Exeter UFO Festival’s souvenir shop for swag including a T-shirt emblazoned with an image taken from a watercolor painting of a flying saucer sending a red glare over a Kensington farm on Sept. 3, 1965.

EXETER — Thousands of earthlings are anticipated to gather at the Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, with various events around Town Hall.

The event is based on the "Incident at Exeter" when 18-year-old Norman Muscarello reportedly told Exeter Police he saw a UFO in Kensington 58 years ago. The officers also witnessed the object in the sky.

Families craft aliens and flying saucers out of recycled plastic and paper towel rolls at the "UFO Debris Crash Site" at a previous Exeter UFO Festival. 
Don’t be surprised if you see some (inflatable) aliens on the Seacoast this weekend. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exeter UFO Festival is back for another close encounter.