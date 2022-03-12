Mariia Diahilieva arrived in Hudson last fall as an Alvirne High School exchange student from Ukraine with the understanding that she would be expected to explain her country and her culture to hundreds of curious schoolmates — but now, she finds herself explaining the destruction of her country and the conflict that has put her friends and family in harm’s way.
“The most common is that my family and friends are safe. But it’s the hardest question to answer,” Diahilieva said. Her family fled Kyiv and is now in the western part of the country — relatively safe, she said. But she worries that could change at any time.
The first day of the shelling, just after 10 p.m. New Hampshire time, Diahilieva got a call from a friend back home, where it was just after 5 a.m. Her friend called to say it sounded like bombs were going off. Diahilieva asked him if maybe it was construction noise, or fireworks. Then she heard the explosions on the other end of the line.
“I didn’t sleep the whole night because of the time difference,” she said. Diahilieva called her friends in Kyiv to make sure they would wake up and get to safety, and checked online for any updates. “Nobody know how it would end.”
The situation back home is never far from Diahilieva’s mind. She wants to make sure the invasion stays top-of-mind for her classmates. And while friends back home volunteer doing relief work, with some even joining the Ukrainian military, Diahilieva is finding a way to do her part — from Hudson.
Back home
War is not new for Diahilieva’s family. In 2014, the family fled their home in the south of Ukraine when Russia annexed part of the country, and moved to Kyiv. Her Russian-born mother changed her citizenship to Ukranian then, Diahilieva said.
“Because she was ashamed of what her country was doing.”
Now all proud Ukrainians, her family is determined to stay in the country, Diahilieva said. From Hudson, Diahilieva checks in with her parents as often as she can. But she tries to keep conversation light with them.
“It’s hard to hear my mom be nervous and crying,” Diahilieva said, so she saves questions about the war for a friend who is staying with her parents. But that’s difficult, she said.
“It’s really hard for me to ask questions, because I’m afraid of hearing something,” she said. Like the news that the apartment building where her family had lived was bombed.
New community steps up
With her family far away, Hudson teachers and community members made sure Diahilieva did not feel forgotten.
As Russian, Ukranian and American diplomats jockeyed in late February, and President Joe Biden said he expected Russia to invade, Alvirne principal Steve Beals checked in with Diahilieva often. Her host family and friends gave her space to talk about her worries. And teachers like Brett Vance and Svetlana Stewart, the history teacher and Russian-born languages teacher who lead the school’s Russian-U.S. relations history course, encouraged her to talk about the situation in Ukraine.
“It does matter a lot, when you feel not alone,” Diahilieva said.
Alvirne High, the only public school in New Hampshire that still teaches Russian and with its unique Russian relations course, was perhaps better-prepared than most high schools to grapple with the significance of the invasion of Ukraine.
Vance spent time as an exchange student in Russia as a college student in 1991. The return to authoritarian rule in Russia is tragic, he said, especially when he thinks about how excited the Russians he knew were about democratization.
For Stewart, seeing Russia attack Ukraine is painful, because the countries share so many ties. Stewart grew up in Moscow, she said, but her mother was born in Kyiv.
“Those two cultures are interconnected,” she said. “It’s like my right hand fighting my left hand.”
The school has welcomed Diahilieva’s need to speak out about what is happening in Ukraine.
Principal Beals helped Diahilieva organize a teach-in for Alvirne staff about the conflict last week, and she has been speaking in school forums convened by Vance and Stewart. With their guidance, she said, she is also working on efforts to collect donations and raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
School events that usually raise money for student clubs will be sending their proceeds to help refugees, Stewart explained. She said the project gives Diahilieva a way to contribute to her compatriots, and helps Alvirne students feel more connection to the refugees pouring out of Ukraine.
“Being an immigrant myself I have this experience what it is to leave your whole life behind, put everything you have into two suitcases, take your child and go into the unknown,” Stewart said. She hoped Diahilieva’s vocal advocacy will not just help her classmates remember that there is a horrific conflict happening, and help Alvirne students feel some degree of empathy for the refugees.
Home to where?
Diahilieva was supposed to return to Ukraine at the end of the school year. But now, it’s not clear when it will be safe to go back. The Biden administration has given Ukrainians in the United States 18 months of a legal immigration status called “Temporary Protected Status,” she will likely remain in the United States for some time.
Whenever it is finally safe to return to Ukraine, Diahilieva said, she has high hopes for the country’s future.
“This war has brought people together,” she said. “Putin wanted to put Ukraine into pieces and small parts. His idea was to separate Ukraine, and what he actually did was to bring the people together.”
Watching the way her Ukrainian friends have thrown themselves into work to help refugees and the defense of the country has been inspiring.
“They all know what they’re doing, and so motivated,” she said. “I look forward to seeing this nation so motivated, and being ready to rebuild the country.”