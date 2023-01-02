Ukrainians refugees: A family circle grows in Merrimack

MERRIMACK
I f you were a refugee fleeing a war-torn country for a haven in America, you might pick Tom and Mary McNamara’s house in Merrimack.
Ask Olia Dovganenko, a 23-year-old former resident of Kyiv. The hospitality industry worker speaks fluent English and Russian and holds graduate and undergraduate law degrees from a university in Ukraine. This fall, she completed her master’s degree after her airline industry employer relocated the company’s staff and trainees, including Dovganenko, to a hotel in Turkey.
There, in a Black Sea resort area, Dovganenko waited tables — and waited to come to the U.S.
Since Nov. 2 she has lived with the McNamaras, with a room upstairs and a ready-made family downstairs — a situation that resembles an answer to prayers. On Monday she started work as an assistant hostess at the Common Man restaurant in Merrimack.
“For two months I live with the perfect family, a supportive family. My adaptation was so fast. I can’t say this is a totally different world” in America, she said. “The people are open-minded, open-hearted to every person. Here I can find everything.”
Through the same Uniting for Ukraine online program, Tetiana Kivalova of Nikolaev, Ukraine, arrived at the McNamara’s house on Dec. 10 with her 16-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. She first escaped to Poland, to a family that provided a temporary home, then traveled by bus to Germany and Switzerland and finally landed at Logan Airport in Boston in early December.
“Leaving with two children into the unknown it was one of the most difficult decisions in my life,” Kivalova said in a translated written statement.
Now Dovganenko helps her with immigration and social services applications online, while serving as an in-house translator and stand-in sister down the hall.
“This family, the society, the people — everything is new,” said Kivalova, with Dovganenko translating. “It’s new, but it’s good.”
“Like me, she likes everyone,” Dovganenko said.
It’s been a journey of love and learning for the McNamaras also — with rewards flowing in both directions.
Through the Uniting for Ukraine Facebook page, the McNamaras volunteered to house displaced women and children for six months, and serve as their guides to new customs and surroundings.
“I’m thankful that Olia and Tetiana came into our lives,” Mary McNamara said. “They’re wonderful people” and the experiencing of opening their home to Ukrainians who hope to build new, independent lives has “been wonderful so far.”
“We had four extra rooms upstairs. We’ve been pretty blessed, so we decided to pay it forward,” said Tom McNamara, who works at UKG in Lowell, Mass., with software development and product teams, and has been to Eastern Europe several times on business. “I had a lot of friends there impacted by the war,” he said.
McNamara recently created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to buy Kivalova a used car, and within 48 hours collected roughly $5,000 toward a $7,500 goal. Asof Monday night, $7,600 had come in.
Kivalova, who has a driver’s license and previously worked in logistics, needs a car in order to secure work. “I want to find a job as soon as possible and become independent. I’m sure everything will work out,” she said in a translated written statement.
“I see it as trying to solve a problem,” McNamara said. “We’re trying to get them independent. To be independent you have to get a job. In order to get a job in Merrimack you have to have good transportation” — as well as a dependable home base.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a cascade of destruction that has disrupted or ended lives, destroying homes and businesses across that country and prompting an exodus to Turkey, Poland, Lithuania and other European nations, and more recently to the U.S.
According to CARE.org, which provides humanitarian relief worldwide, roughly 15 million Ukrainian refugees have lost their homes since the invasion almost a year ago. As of December, about 150 Ukrainians have settled in New Hampshire, according to the International Institute of New England. Some have found host families and a network of other Ukrainians in Manchester and Auburn.
The loss and separation from family members who remain in Ukraine is still raw, an active grief.
“I lost my job. I lost my house. I lost everything. It’s so hard to live there now. I wanted to come to rebuild my life from nothing,” said Dovganenko, who spotted the Uniting for Ukraine host offer online, but couldn’t leave temporary asylum in Turkey until October, when her paperwork was ready.
She described waking up the morning of the Russian invasion, taking a shower, dressing for work, then opening her phone to read unfolding reports.
“There was bombing everywhere. I heard bombing outside and thought at first it was the trash collector picking up. I was so busy with my life I hadn’t read the news. Our government told us to find a safe place, like the basement, and buy water.”
When she eventually found bus transportation to the border with Poland, “it was awful. There were a lot of people waiting. They were hungry and thirsty and needed something to eat.” Some were leaving for Hungary or Moldova.
In her statement posted through Uniting for Ukraine, in an English translation, Kivalova wrote, “The decisions that I was leaving with the children was made after there was no strength left to endure.”
Divorced and living with her son and daughter in an apartment in Mykolaiv, “The nights were usually spent in the basement. If we decided to stay at home, (the children) slept in their clothes, so that all they had to do was put on a jacket, hat and boots and run to the school basement,” which served as the neighborhood bomb shelter. “We slept on chairs, or if we were lucky, there was a place on a bench.”
When morning came, and if it was quiet, they went home to wash, change clothes and eat.
“We would stay home until the shelling began again,” she said.
One of the most recent bright spots for Dovganenko is her restaurant job at the Common Man. Her boss, Mr. Scott, is like a friend, she said, “like the best boss I had before.”
She shows customers to their tables and makes conversation, which comes in rapid English.
“They hear my accent. I like the reaction of people when I’m saying I’m a Ukrainian. They smile and say, ‘Ah!’” At work, “all the people are smiling and happy,” Dovganenko said. “The place is good.”
For more information on the McNamaras’ efforts and to help the Kivalova family buy a car, go to www.gofundme.com/f/uniting-for-ukraine-kivolava-family.