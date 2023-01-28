Ukulele group spreads joy

If you’re not smiling when the Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group is in the room, check your pulse.
For more than a decade, this group of musicians and friends has been spreading joy through music. It’s a passion, a mission — and an awful lot of fun.
On a snowy Friday evening, a dozen members of the group braved the weather for the first jam session of the new year, held at the Austin17 House, a youth community center in Brentwood.
It’s a “judgment-free zone,” says June Pinkham of Rollinsford, one of the group’s original members. “We welcome players of all levels, and we just have fun.”
“We know we’re not going to be perfect,” Pinkham said. “We’re not in this for fame or fortune. We’re just here to bring smiles to others, and each other.”
That they do.
SNHUG is an eclectic group. Some members are fairly new to the instrument; others have been playing for years. Players in their 30s strum, sing and laugh alongside folks old enough to be their grandparents.
The music they play likewise runs the gamut from old-timey tunes to alt-rock.
At the first jam session, members brought along some new songs to consider adding to the group’s already-deep repertoire.
Buddy Holly’s “You’re So Square” gets them all smiling and strumming, and everyone sings along on Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams Come True,” complete with “ooh-oohs.”
Tom Duffy, a real estate agent from Nottingham, takes the lead on Dion’s “Runaround Sue,” a beret perched jauntily on his head.
Pinkham lays down the beat on her electric bass uke for The Revivalists’ “Wish I Knew You.”
Everyone is having a blast.
Alex Krauth of Eliot, Maine, and Meghan Sjurson-Rich of Exeter team up on Sara Bareilles’ 2013 anthem “Brave.”
At first, some in the group are just listening, but by the third time around, everyone’s singing and playing along on the chorus. Tom Duffy is adding some harmony.
It all sounds great.
A resurgence in popularity
Playing the ukulele is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, with uke groups springing up all over the state and country. More than 1.7 million ukuleles were sold in the United States in 2021, according to statista.com.
The instrument has a bona fide superstar, Hawaiian Jake Shimabukuro, whose 2017 video performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” has garnered more than 826,000 views on YouTube. And popular singers from Taylor Swift to Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder have embraced the four-stringed instrument.
Keith MacFadgen, a SNHUG member for about six years, said part of the appeal of the ukulele is how easy it is to learn. He teaches continuing-education courses in ukulele at Salem High School, where he promises students they’ll be able to play a song after the very first class.
“It’s kind of like chess, where the basics of it are pretty simple, but it takes years to master it,” he said.
MacFadgen, who calls himself “an old rock & roll guy,” adapts popular songs from all eras for SNHUG to play.
“You do have to modify the songs a little bit so that they fit what you’re playing, and there are some things you’re never going to play,” he said. “You’re not going to be playing Vivaldi on your ukulele.”
But most pop and rock music is easily translated, he said.
SNHUG regularly performs at fairs, farmers markets, nursing homes and senior living facilities. “We get the old ladies up dancing around the floor,” MacFadgen said. “We have a lot of fun.”
Pinkham said studies have shown that music can have a profound effect on individuals with dementia. “They remember the songs,” she said. “They may not remember your name, but they remember the music.”
They’ve performed in hospital lobbies, outpatient clinics and oncology units, playing for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy infusions. “By the time we leave, they think they’ve been to a concert,” Pinkham said.
Pinkham chokes up when she talks about the effect this happy instrument has on people going through really difficult times. “It’s just amazing how a sad situation can all of a sudden turn into a joyful situation” she said.
Early on, SNHUG partnered with the Ukulele Kids Club, a charitable organization that brings instruments and music therapy to hospitalized children.
UKC has donated nearly 14,000 ukuleles to children around the world and provided music therapy at hundreds of sites, including three hospitals in New Hampshire: Elliot in Manchester, Dartmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon and Wentworth-Douglass in Dover, Pinkham said.
Duffy volunteers with the music therapy program at Elliot Hospital. “We use ukuleles because kids can use them in beds, they can sit in a wheelchair with them, they can have wires on them,” he said.
“Doctors say after a session, they’re much more open to medical direction,” he said.
Joan Turner of Bradford, Mass., started playing with SNHUG more than five years ago. Back then, she said, “I actually went to Hawaii and brought a pink ukulele home as a souvenir, and then decided I want to play it.”
She found a couple of ukulele groups online and tried out a few. “The minute I came to this one, I knew I’d found my home,” Turner said. “They do what they love to do, but they use that to make the world a better place.”
In addition to its regular performances, SNHUG plans two big annual events: a luau in April where other ukulele bands are invited to play as a charity fundraiser, and SNHUGFEST, an outdoor celebration of all things ukulele held at a Dover park in late summer or early fall.
Into the mainstream
The popularity of the ukulele has waxed and waned over the decades.
In the early 1900s, MacFadgen said, sheet music had ukulele chords, not the guitar chords featured today. “It was a real popular instrument in the ’20s and ’30s,” he said.
When Arthur Godfrey came along in the 1950s, his love of the instrument in those early days of TV made it even more popular, he said. “My grandmother actually played the ukulele back in that era,” MacFadgen said.
But its appeal faded.
Tiny Tim (“Tiptoe through the Tulips”) in the late 1960s didn’t help matters.
“There was a period in the Sixties where it was looked at as kind of a gimmicky instrument,” MacFadgen said.
He’s heard all the ukulele jokes. (One favorite: “I play the ukulele — and I’ll stop for cash.”)
But that has changed.
Today, MacFadgen said, “A lot of pop stars are using them. Look how many people you’ve seen on ‘America’s Got Talent’ that play them.”
SNHUG’s first jam session ends with an open mic segment. Kindness abounds.
Alex Krauth is up first, starting with “What’s Up” by Four Non Blondes.
It’s a tough song and Krauth nails it — then does the same on Meghan Trainor’s “Lips are Movin’.”
Krauth, who teaches music at elementary and middle schools in Maine, started playing ukulele in high school. “At that time, I had a really strong fascination with Hawaiian music,” she said.
Blind since birth, Krauth said she has loved music “for as long as I can remember.”
“I think it was just that because I’ve never been able to see, I’ve always been so in tune to the sound that’s going on around me,” she said. “So from an early age, I was always so drawn to music.”
Next up is Paula Boyer of Dover, who is dressed for the occasion in a colorful Hawaiian-print blouse and a lei made of silk flowers.
“Go Paula!” Krauth cheers.
“I didn’t even start yet,” Boyer says, but she looks pleased.
“I’m getting into the luau feeling,” she says, and then sings a couple of traditional Hawaiian songs, as Duffy performs some hula hand movements.
Then Boyer announces: “I’ve got one I’d like to try because I’ve never played it in public before.” She takes a swig of water for courage, and launches into a poignant version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” ending with a flurry of taps on the ukulele.
“That’s it, folks!” she declares, and the room erupts in applause.
Tom Duffy has donned a black Elvis wig complete with dark glasses sideburns to play and sing “Blue Hawaii.”
“Thank you very much,” he murmurs, Elvis-style, when he finishes.
MacFadgen is the last performer, starting out with U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The group plays along and sings enthusiastically on the chorus.
He invites them all to join him on the next song, explaining it has just two chords: D minor and A. They lean forward in anticipation — and smile as they recognize “Life During Wartime” from the Talking Heads: “This ain’t no party/ This ain’t no disco/This ain’t no fooling around.”
Bringing joy into lives
People come to the ukulele for all kinds of reasons.
For Pinkham, it began with inheriting a beautiful Martin instrument from her father-in-law.
“I thought to honor him, I would learn how to play it,” she said. “I never thought 10 years ago that I would be doing this. It’s been an amazing journey.”
In addition to the ease of learning, Pinkham thinks there’s another reason for renewed interest in the instrument.
“The sound that comes out of a ukulele is just a happy sound, and people love that,” she said. “It’s just something that a lot of people need right now.”
The last time the ukulele was this popular was during the Depression, Pinkham said.
What does that tell her?
“It tells me that people need to bring joy into their lives,” she said.
.
The Southern NH Ukulele Group meets on alternate Friday evenings in Brentwood. The next meeting is Feb. 3. For more: https://snhug.wordpress.com/