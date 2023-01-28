 Skip to main content
Ukulele group spreads joy

Four strings of fun
Tom Duffy of Nottingham plays during a Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group jam session in Brentwood.

 MARK BOLTON/UNIONLEADER

If you’re not smiling when the Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group is in the room, check your pulse.

For more than a decade, this group of musicians and friends has been spreading joy through music. It’s a passion, a mission — and an awful lot of fun.

Trying a new song
Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group members Paula Boyer of Dover, left and Janet Mayo of Strafford try out a new song during a jam session.
All about that bass
June Pinkham of Rollinsford lays down a groove on her bass ukulele during a jam session of the Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group.
In the groove
Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group members Jenny Stuart, left, of Barrington, and Kim Martin of Epping join in on a song during the Open Mic portion of a jam session in Brentwood.
Strumming along
Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group members, from left, Joan Turner of Bradford, Mass., Tom Duffy of Nottingham, and Keith MacFadgen of Londonderry practice in Brentwood on Friday, January 20.
Sharing her gift
Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group member Alex Krauth of Eliot, Maine, performs “What’s Up” during the open mic portion of a group rehearsal.
In the luau mood
Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group member Paula Boyer, of Dover, sings during the Open Mic portion of a practice in Brentwood.
Elvis is in the building
Tom Duffy of Nottingham, decked out as the King, croons the Elvis Presley song “Blue Hawaii” during the open mic portion of a SNHUG jam session.

